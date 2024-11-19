Hyundai Motor's driving experiment results in asphyxiation accident, killing 3 researchers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Three individuals, including researchers conducting vehicle tests at Hyundai Motor's Ulsan plant, have died in a suffocation accident.



It is presumed that the accident occurred due to exhaust gases not being expelled while conducting performance tests in a confined space.



This is a report by Kim Ok-cheon.



[Report]



Today (Nov.19) at around 3 PM, three employees were found dead in the environmental chamber laboratory at Hyundai Motor's Ulsan plant.



All three deceased were researchers, with two belonging to Hyundai and one from a partner company.



They had entered the laboratory around 12:50 PM, over two hours earlier, to conduct vehicle performance tests.



The experiment involved placing a vehicle in a confined space and simulating specific conditions to measure how much exhaust gas is emitted when the accelerator pedal is pressed to the maximum.



Hyundai officials stated that when the three did not emerge after some time, they checked and found them unconscious inside the vehicle.



The accident occurred at the electrification quality division next to Hyundai's Ulsan plant, specifically in Plant 4.



They were transported to two hospitals, including Ulsan University Hospital, but unfortunately, all succumbed.



Industry sources believe that the accident was caused by exhaust gases from the test vehicle not being expelled outside.



[Factory Official/Voice Altered: "Originally, that space is equipped with a device to expel exhaust gases. However, we cannot determine the cause, but it is currently presumed that some exhaust gas was not expelled, leading to the fatalities."]



The police are investigating the possibility that the ventilation system attached to the environmental chamber was not functioning properly, and they are looking into the exact cause of the accident.



Hyundai has stated that they will promptly identify the cause of the accident and take measures to prevent its recurrence.



KBS News, Kim Ok-cheon.



