News 9

Myung Tae-kyun questioned over political fund violations and election interference

입력 2024.11.19 (23:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Myung Tae-kyun, who was arrested on charges of violating the Political Funds Act, was summoned by the prosecution today (11.19) for questioning.

The prosecution is investigating allegations that Myung used his connections with the presidential couple to interfere in the general election nominations and engaged in nomination trading with prospective candidates.

Reporter Son Won-hyuk reports.

[Report]

A transport vehicle carrying Myung Tae-kyun arrives at the prosecution office.

This is effectively the first questioning since his arrest on Nov. 15.

Myung's lawyer claimed that the testimony of Kang Hye-kyung, who stated that she received half of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun's salary, is unclear.

[Nam Sang-gwon/Myung Tae-kyun's lawyer: "We are trying to prove that Myung Tae-kyun was not in Changwon at the time the money was delivered."]

In addition to the charges of violating the Political Funds Act, Myung's lawyer stated that they would refuse to comment on other allegations raised.

The prosecution focused on investigating allegations that Myung was involved in the planning and selection process of the Changwon Second National Industrial Complex today (11.19).

Additionally, they summoned the head of the polling company, Future Korea Research Institute, which Myung is known to be the actual owner of.

This is to confirm allegations that Myung engaged in 'nomination interference' and 'nomination trading' through polling.

[Kim Tae-yeol/Director of Future Korea Research Institute: "(Myung Tae-kyun) is simplifying all situations into mere money issues to cover up his mistakes."]

It has been confirmed that the prosecution is also investigating allegations newly disclosed by the Democratic Party regarding interference in the appointment of the presidential candidate’s chief secretary and the nomination for the Gyeongnam governor.

In particular, they are paying attention to KakaoTalk messages obtained from the computer used by Myung at the office of the former lawmaker.

Messages exchanged with then-leader of the People Power Party, Lee Jun-seok, stating "President Yoon called" and "I will tell the nomination management committee chair to give Kim Young-sun a strategic nomination" are under investigation.

This is interpreted as preparation for witness questioning of influential politicians.

The prosecution will continue related investigations with Myung until tomorrow (11.20).

Additional allegations have also emerged that Myung, a normal citizen, was involved in urban planning reorganization with public officials in Changwon.

KBS News, Son Won-hyuk.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Myung Tae-kyun questioned over political fund violations and election interference
    • 입력 2024-11-19 23:59:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

Myung Tae-kyun, who was arrested on charges of violating the Political Funds Act, was summoned by the prosecution today (11.19) for questioning.

The prosecution is investigating allegations that Myung used his connections with the presidential couple to interfere in the general election nominations and engaged in nomination trading with prospective candidates.

Reporter Son Won-hyuk reports.

[Report]

A transport vehicle carrying Myung Tae-kyun arrives at the prosecution office.

This is effectively the first questioning since his arrest on Nov. 15.

Myung's lawyer claimed that the testimony of Kang Hye-kyung, who stated that she received half of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun's salary, is unclear.

[Nam Sang-gwon/Myung Tae-kyun's lawyer: "We are trying to prove that Myung Tae-kyun was not in Changwon at the time the money was delivered."]

In addition to the charges of violating the Political Funds Act, Myung's lawyer stated that they would refuse to comment on other allegations raised.

The prosecution focused on investigating allegations that Myung was involved in the planning and selection process of the Changwon Second National Industrial Complex today (11.19).

Additionally, they summoned the head of the polling company, Future Korea Research Institute, which Myung is known to be the actual owner of.

This is to confirm allegations that Myung engaged in 'nomination interference' and 'nomination trading' through polling.

[Kim Tae-yeol/Director of Future Korea Research Institute: "(Myung Tae-kyun) is simplifying all situations into mere money issues to cover up his mistakes."]

It has been confirmed that the prosecution is also investigating allegations newly disclosed by the Democratic Party regarding interference in the appointment of the presidential candidate’s chief secretary and the nomination for the Gyeongnam governor.

In particular, they are paying attention to KakaoTalk messages obtained from the computer used by Myung at the office of the former lawmaker.

Messages exchanged with then-leader of the People Power Party, Lee Jun-seok, stating "President Yoon called" and "I will tell the nomination management committee chair to give Kim Young-sun a strategic nomination" are under investigation.

This is interpreted as preparation for witness questioning of influential politicians.

The prosecution will continue related investigations with Myung until tomorrow (11.20).

Additional allegations have also emerged that Myung, a normal citizen, was involved in urban planning reorganization with public officials in Changwon.

KBS News, Son Won-hyuk.
손원혁
손원혁 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘법카 등 1억여 원 유용’ 이재명 기소…“조직적으로 예산 유용”

‘법카 등 1억여 원 유용’ 이재명 기소…“조직적으로 예산 유용”
여 당원 게시판 논란…“수사 <br>중인 사안”·“논쟁 소지 없애야”

여 당원 게시판 논란…“수사 중인 사안”·“논쟁 소지 없애야”
‘민주당 돈봉투’ 의원 6명 소환 불응…검찰 ‘조사 없이 기소’ 가능성

‘민주당 돈봉투’ 의원 6명 소환 불응…검찰 ‘조사 없이 기소’ 가능성
명태균 구속 뒤 사실상 첫 조사 …PC 카카오톡 메시지 주목

명태균 구속 뒤 사실상 첫 조사 …PC 카카오톡 메시지 주목
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.