Myung Tae-kyun questioned over political fund violations and election interference

[Anchor]



Myung Tae-kyun, who was arrested on charges of violating the Political Funds Act, was summoned by the prosecution today (11.19) for questioning.



The prosecution is investigating allegations that Myung used his connections with the presidential couple to interfere in the general election nominations and engaged in nomination trading with prospective candidates.



Reporter Son Won-hyuk reports.



[Report]



A transport vehicle carrying Myung Tae-kyun arrives at the prosecution office.



This is effectively the first questioning since his arrest on Nov. 15.



Myung's lawyer claimed that the testimony of Kang Hye-kyung, who stated that she received half of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun's salary, is unclear.



[Nam Sang-gwon/Myung Tae-kyun's lawyer: "We are trying to prove that Myung Tae-kyun was not in Changwon at the time the money was delivered."]



In addition to the charges of violating the Political Funds Act, Myung's lawyer stated that they would refuse to comment on other allegations raised.



The prosecution focused on investigating allegations that Myung was involved in the planning and selection process of the Changwon Second National Industrial Complex today (11.19).



Additionally, they summoned the head of the polling company, Future Korea Research Institute, which Myung is known to be the actual owner of.



This is to confirm allegations that Myung engaged in 'nomination interference' and 'nomination trading' through polling.



[Kim Tae-yeol/Director of Future Korea Research Institute: "(Myung Tae-kyun) is simplifying all situations into mere money issues to cover up his mistakes."]



It has been confirmed that the prosecution is also investigating allegations newly disclosed by the Democratic Party regarding interference in the appointment of the presidential candidate’s chief secretary and the nomination for the Gyeongnam governor.



In particular, they are paying attention to KakaoTalk messages obtained from the computer used by Myung at the office of the former lawmaker.



Messages exchanged with then-leader of the People Power Party, Lee Jun-seok, stating "President Yoon called" and "I will tell the nomination management committee chair to give Kim Young-sun a strategic nomination" are under investigation.



This is interpreted as preparation for witness questioning of influential politicians.



The prosecution will continue related investigations with Myung until tomorrow (11.20).



Additional allegations have also emerged that Myung, a normal citizen, was involved in urban planning reorganization with public officials in Changwon.



KBS News, Son Won-hyuk.



