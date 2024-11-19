People Power Party faces internal division over defamatory posts controversy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



However, it seems that the atmosphere of unity that had been created in the People Power Party is quickly fracturing again.



There are differing opinions regarding follow-up measures on the defamatory posts about President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife that were posted under the name of Representative Han Dong-hoon and his family on the party members' bulletin board.



Reporter Kim Min-cheol has the details.



[Report]



There are allegations that posts defaming President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife were repeatedly made under the name of Han Dong-hoon on the People Power Party's members' bulletin board.



As the controversy continued, the People Power Party stated that the 'Han Dong-hoon' who wrote the posts is a namesake of the representative and announced plans for legal action, while the police have launched an investigation following a report from a civic group.



However, within the pro-Yoon faction, there have been repeated calls for a party-level investigation, including an audit of party affairs.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Member/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "I hear that there hasn't been a clear explanation yet. I believe Representative Han has an obligation to tell the truth...."]



On the other hand, the pro-Han faction argues that suggesting to censor the communication space of party members is unnecessary and that they should wait for the results of the investigation.



[Shin Ji-ho/People Power Party Strategic Planning Vice Chairman/KBS 1 Radio 'Intensive Current Affairs': "As the relations between Yoon and Han thaws, there are people who find that uncomfortable. So, there are those who are trying to take advantage of the conflict between Yoon and Han."]



Representative Han Dong-hoon is avoiding direct answers and is refraining from escalating the situation.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Representative: "I will defer to what I have already said and what the legal committee chair has stated. I don't think there's anything more I need to add."]



There are concerns within the party that the unified front formed due to Lee Jae-myung's legal risks may be disrupted.



Meanwhile, the Cyber Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, which is investigating the allegations, has sent an official document requesting the preservation of the bulletin board server data from the People Power Party's secretariat.



KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!