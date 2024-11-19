News 9

Six lawmakers in DP money envelope case refuse prosecutors' summons

[Anchor]

The investigation into the money envelope distribution allegations at the Democratic Party's convention has already been ongoing for a year and a half.

However, many incumbent lawmakers suspected of receiving the money envelopes continue to refuse to comply with the prosecution's summons.

As a result, the prosecution is considering the option of indicting without a summons investigation.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

Former lawmaker Yoon Kwan-seok, who helped elect Representative Song Young-gil at the Democratic Party convention, has been indicted for distributing 20 envelopes containing 3 million won each to lawmakers.

[Youn Kwan-suk/Former Independent Lawmaker/June 2023: "I will actively clarify my innocence and unfairness during the legal process."]

Although former lawmaker Youn denied the allegations, the Supreme Court confirmed a two-year prison sentence at the end of last month.

Former Representative Song Young-gil, considered the 'epicenter' of the allegations, has been sentenced to nine years in prison and is awaiting a ruling in January next year. Three others, including former lawmaker Lee Sung-man, have been indicted for receiving money envelopes, and their trial is currently ongoing.

In addition, it is known that about ten other lawmakers received money envelopes, and the prosecution has requested the attendance of six incumbent lawmakers, including Kim Young-ho and Baek Hye-ryun, at least six times, but all have refused.

It has been a year and six months since the investigation began, but they have never been summoned for questioning, citing reasons such as the April general election and national audit activities.

Due to the repeated refusals, the prosecution is rechecking the reasons for non-attendance and their willingness to attend, and is contemplating various options, including indicting without a summons or requesting arrest warrants.

However, since the Democratic Party holds a majority of seats in the National Assembly, it is realistically difficult to pass an arrest consent motion, making the possibility of "indicting without investigation" currently seem high.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

