News 9

President Yoon urges Russia to halt military cooperation with N. Korea at G20

입력 2024.11.19 (23:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, attending the G20 summit, strongly urged the Russian delegation to halt military cooperation with North Korea.

Other major world leaders also joined in criticizing Russia and North Korea.

The United States has confirmed that it informed our government in advance that it would allow Ukraine to attack Russia with American-made missiles.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the story.

[Report]

On the first day of the G20 summit, President Yoon Suk Yeol took the stage following the Russian delegation.

He called for an immediate halt to military cooperation between Russia and North Korea and urged G20 leaders to act together.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "I appeal to all G20 leaders to unite in their will and actions to uphold a rules-based international order."]

Leaders of major countries also uniformly criticized Russia.

U.S. President Biden pointed out that the invasion of Ukraine has led to a historic food crisis, while Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru reportedly condemned Russia, questioning what it was thinking.

Leaders from Canada, Australia, and Germany also voiced their concerns.

However, Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly emphasized free trade without making any special mention of Russia and North Korea.

Meanwhile, the presidential office revealed that the U.S. government, which allowed Ukraine to attack Russian territory with American weapons, had informed our government in advance.

The presidential office stated, "The U.S. shared its decision," but explained that "the details regarding weapon support for Ukraine will be known after meeting with the special envoy."

In addition, President Yoon emphasized his commitment to continue the trend of expanding official development assistance during this G20 summit.

President Yoon will conclude the official schedule of the G20 summit with the closing ceremony tonight and will return home tomorrow.

This is Lee Hyun-jun from KBS News in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President Yoon urges Russia to halt military cooperation with N. Korea at G20
    • 입력 2024-11-19 23:59:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, attending the G20 summit, strongly urged the Russian delegation to halt military cooperation with North Korea.

Other major world leaders also joined in criticizing Russia and North Korea.

The United States has confirmed that it informed our government in advance that it would allow Ukraine to attack Russia with American-made missiles.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the story.

[Report]

On the first day of the G20 summit, President Yoon Suk Yeol took the stage following the Russian delegation.

He called for an immediate halt to military cooperation between Russia and North Korea and urged G20 leaders to act together.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "I appeal to all G20 leaders to unite in their will and actions to uphold a rules-based international order."]

Leaders of major countries also uniformly criticized Russia.

U.S. President Biden pointed out that the invasion of Ukraine has led to a historic food crisis, while Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru reportedly condemned Russia, questioning what it was thinking.

Leaders from Canada, Australia, and Germany also voiced their concerns.

However, Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly emphasized free trade without making any special mention of Russia and North Korea.

Meanwhile, the presidential office revealed that the U.S. government, which allowed Ukraine to attack Russian territory with American weapons, had informed our government in advance.

The presidential office stated, "The U.S. shared its decision," but explained that "the details regarding weapon support for Ukraine will be known after meeting with the special envoy."

In addition, President Yoon emphasized his commitment to continue the trend of expanding official development assistance during this G20 summit.

President Yoon will conclude the official schedule of the G20 summit with the closing ceremony tonight and will return home tomorrow.

This is Lee Hyun-jun from KBS News in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
이현준
이현준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘법카 등 1억여 원 유용’ 이재명 기소…“조직적으로 예산 유용”

‘법카 등 1억여 원 유용’ 이재명 기소…“조직적으로 예산 유용”
여 당원 게시판 논란…“수사 <br>중인 사안”·“논쟁 소지 없애야”

여 당원 게시판 논란…“수사 중인 사안”·“논쟁 소지 없애야”
‘민주당 돈봉투’ 의원 6명 소환 불응…검찰 ‘조사 없이 기소’ 가능성

‘민주당 돈봉투’ 의원 6명 소환 불응…검찰 ‘조사 없이 기소’ 가능성
명태균 구속 뒤 사실상 첫 조사 …PC 카카오톡 메시지 주목

명태균 구속 뒤 사실상 첫 조사 …PC 카카오톡 메시지 주목
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.