President Yoon urges Russia to halt military cooperation with N. Korea at G20

[Anchor]



President Yoon Suk Yeol, attending the G20 summit, strongly urged the Russian delegation to halt military cooperation with North Korea.



Other major world leaders also joined in criticizing Russia and North Korea.



The United States has confirmed that it informed our government in advance that it would allow Ukraine to attack Russia with American-made missiles.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the story.



[Report]



On the first day of the G20 summit, President Yoon Suk Yeol took the stage following the Russian delegation.



He called for an immediate halt to military cooperation between Russia and North Korea and urged G20 leaders to act together.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "I appeal to all G20 leaders to unite in their will and actions to uphold a rules-based international order."]



Leaders of major countries also uniformly criticized Russia.



U.S. President Biden pointed out that the invasion of Ukraine has led to a historic food crisis, while Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru reportedly condemned Russia, questioning what it was thinking.



Leaders from Canada, Australia, and Germany also voiced their concerns.



However, Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly emphasized free trade without making any special mention of Russia and North Korea.



Meanwhile, the presidential office revealed that the U.S. government, which allowed Ukraine to attack Russian territory with American weapons, had informed our government in advance.



The presidential office stated, "The U.S. shared its decision," but explained that "the details regarding weapon support for Ukraine will be known after meeting with the special envoy."



In addition, President Yoon emphasized his commitment to continue the trend of expanding official development assistance during this G20 summit.



President Yoon will conclude the official schedule of the G20 summit with the closing ceremony tonight and will return home tomorrow.



This is Lee Hyun-jun from KBS News in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



