Ministry of Science and ICT warns local governments to strengthen security against Russian hackers

Following KBS reports that a Russian hacker group is attacking the greenhouse systems of farms in South Korea, the Ministry of Science and ICT has sent a request for cooperation to local governments to strengthen the security of smart farm systems.



The ministry urged farmers to change their smart farm passwords to complex ones and to report any suspected hacking incidents.



