News 9

Democratic Party vows to push special prosecutor law on First Lady

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party has strongly opposed, calling it a despicable political oppression.

They stated that they will push the special prosecutor law regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee until it is enforced.

This report is by reporter Min Jeong-hee.

[Report]

The Democratic Party strongly opposed the prosecution's recent indictment, calling it 'forced and absurd' and 'despicable political oppression.'

They emphasized that the police investigation had revealed no wrongdoing by Representative Lee Jae-myung.

[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "Isn't it true that they will investigate and indict the opposition leader until he dies? The political prosecution is like an arsonist setting fire to the whole neighborhood."]

Representative Lee Jae-myung, who attended an internal event related to people's livelihood, mentioned harmony and coexistence.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "I hope that our entire society will establish a culture of mutual recognition, harmony, and coexistence..."]

The Democratic Party expressed its intention to support with a legal team for Representative Lee's appeal regarding the election law violation.

[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "We will proceed with possible combinations or support in areas that can be examined, such as directly coming up with a legal team."]

They reiterated their commitment to enforcing the special prosecutor law regarding Kim Keon-hee and focused on pressuring the ruling party.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "If you refuse the special prosecutor, it will only hasten the downfall of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration. The public will not give up, and the Democratic Party will also push until it is enforced."]

The Democratic Party made it clear that if President Yoon requests reconsideration, they will re-vote in the plenary session on Nov. 28.

Members of the party, in addition to one-person protests, will begin a tent assembly and plan another outdoor rally this weekend with like-minded opposition parties and civic groups.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

