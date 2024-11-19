News 9

Protests intensify against professor found guilty of sexual harassment at Seoul Women's University

[Anchor]

The conflict at Seoul Women's University, triggered by the disciplinary action against a professor accused of sexual harassment, is deepening.

Some students publicly criticized the disciplinary action as too lenient, and when the professor filed a defamation lawsuit against these students, they organized a mass protest.

Reporter Lee Soo-min has the details.

[Report]

Red lacquered writing covers the stairs and pillars of the building.

All of it condemns Professor A from the Department of German Language and Literature.

This is the main entrance of Seoul Women's University.

Messages condemning the professor have been painted in red lacquer throughout the campus.

Previously, Professor A received a three-month suspension for sexual harassment from the university last November.

Some students criticized the punishment as too light and posted a public demand for an apology from the university, which led to the professor suing these students for defamation, sparking a collective backlash from the students.

["Students trying to protect university safety are not guilty!"]

Following a collective action that began on Nov. 12, where protest messages were written in red lacquer on university buildings, today (Nov.19), a rally involving 500 students from Seoul Women's University was held.

The students gathered in front of the police station where Professor A filed the lawsuit, demanding that he stop the malicious prosecution.

[Seoul Women's University Student/Defendant: "Professor, your honor has been dead for a long time. The guilty party is not me. Leave my juniors alone. Apologize to my juniors."]

Some fellow professors from the same college as Professor A also expressed their solidarity with the students, stating, "As adults, we are very ashamed."

[Shin Hyun-sook/Professor, Department of German Language and Literature, Seoul Women's University: "I am very sorry, very ashamed, and deeply regretful to see you all fighting so hard because of our mistakes as adults and professors."]

It is reported that Professor A is still conducting lectures for students.

Seoul Women's University has stated that it is currently organizing its response to the situation.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.

