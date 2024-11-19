News 9

Siberian Tigers descend on Chinese villages, attacking livestock and residents

입력 2024.11.19 (23:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In Northeast China, there are increasing reports of damage to homes caused by Siberian Tigers.

As the population has surged due to tiger protection policies, tigers have come down from the mountains, attacking livestock and even people.

Kim Hyo-shin reports from Beijing.

[Report]

Early in the morning, the roar of a beast echoes through a rural village in Northeast China.

A resident steps out of the yard to check what is happening, and at that moment, an excited tiger rushes towards him, crashing into the iron gate.

The impact causes the end of the gate to break off.

The resident quickly dodges and escapes the crisis.

[Affected resident: "I heard there was a tiger over there, so I went out to see if it was real. The tiger suddenly charged at me from the edge of the field."]

One of the two tigers spotted by villagers bit the arm of a farmer working in a barn and then fled.

[Neighboring resident: "He was bitten right here. That person was feeding the cow when he was attacked, and his son hurriedly took his father and ran away."]

The police have mobilized drones to capture the tigers.

Residents near the accident site have been ordered to stay indoors.

China is establishing the Northeast Tiger and Leopard National Park in Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces to promote tiger breeding and protection.

The population of Siberian Tigers, which was only 28 in 2013, has surged to 70 this year, a 2.5-fold increase.

At the end of last year, tigers came down to homes and killed dogs and cows, and in 2021, they attacked farmers.

It was a winter with a shortage of food.

Chinese authorities are providing 2 million won annually to each resident living near the tiger protection area, but residents are calling for more safety measures.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Siberian Tigers descend on Chinese villages, attacking livestock and residents
    • 입력 2024-11-19 23:59:46
    News 9
[Anchor]

In Northeast China, there are increasing reports of damage to homes caused by Siberian Tigers.

As the population has surged due to tiger protection policies, tigers have come down from the mountains, attacking livestock and even people.

Kim Hyo-shin reports from Beijing.

[Report]

Early in the morning, the roar of a beast echoes through a rural village in Northeast China.

A resident steps out of the yard to check what is happening, and at that moment, an excited tiger rushes towards him, crashing into the iron gate.

The impact causes the end of the gate to break off.

The resident quickly dodges and escapes the crisis.

[Affected resident: "I heard there was a tiger over there, so I went out to see if it was real. The tiger suddenly charged at me from the edge of the field."]

One of the two tigers spotted by villagers bit the arm of a farmer working in a barn and then fled.

[Neighboring resident: "He was bitten right here. That person was feeding the cow when he was attacked, and his son hurriedly took his father and ran away."]

The police have mobilized drones to capture the tigers.

Residents near the accident site have been ordered to stay indoors.

China is establishing the Northeast Tiger and Leopard National Park in Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces to promote tiger breeding and protection.

The population of Siberian Tigers, which was only 28 in 2013, has surged to 70 this year, a 2.5-fold increase.

At the end of last year, tigers came down to homes and killed dogs and cows, and in 2021, they attacked farmers.

It was a winter with a shortage of food.

Chinese authorities are providing 2 million won annually to each resident living near the tiger protection area, but residents are calling for more safety measures.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.
김효신
김효신 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘법카 등 1억여 원 유용’ 이재명 기소…“조직적으로 예산 유용”

‘법카 등 1억여 원 유용’ 이재명 기소…“조직적으로 예산 유용”
여 당원 게시판 논란…“수사 <br>중인 사안”·“논쟁 소지 없애야”

여 당원 게시판 논란…“수사 중인 사안”·“논쟁 소지 없애야”
‘민주당 돈봉투’ 의원 6명 소환 불응…검찰 ‘조사 없이 기소’ 가능성

‘민주당 돈봉투’ 의원 6명 소환 불응…검찰 ‘조사 없이 기소’ 가능성
명태균 구속 뒤 사실상 첫 조사 …PC 카카오톡 메시지 주목

명태균 구속 뒤 사실상 첫 조사 …PC 카카오톡 메시지 주목
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.