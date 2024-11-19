News 9

U.S. President-elect Trump plans largest deportation in U.S. history

[Anchor]

President-elect Trump has indicated that he may declare a national emergency to deport illegal immigrants and mobilize military forces upon taking office.

This marks the beginning of his 'America First' policy, and human rights organizations have warned of legal battles.

This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington.

[Report]

Recently, a post appeared on social media stating that President-elect Trump plans to declare a national emergency and mobilize military forces to deport illegal immigrants after taking office.

In response to what was considered a rumor, President-elect Trump commented "True!"

He has advocated for the deportation of illegal immigrants since his candidacy.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect of the United/Oct. 24/Arizona rally: "The United States is now an occupied country but it will soon be an occupied country no longer. We're not going to have this."]

In fact, Tom Homan, who has been appointed to be in charge of overall border issues, recently appeared on TV news and announced that enforcement against illegal immigrants would begin on the day of the inauguration.

Stephen Miller, who designed the deportation pledge for illegal immigrants, is nominated as the White House deputy chief of staff for policy.

[Stephen Miller/Nominated Deputy Assistant to the President/Feb. 2024/Conservative Political Action Conference: "So you grab illegal immigrants and then you move them to the staging grounds, and that's what the planes are waiting for federal law enforcement to then move those illegals home. You deputize the National Guard to carry out immigration enforcement."]

However, human rights and immigrant organizations are preparing for legal battles against these moves.

[Claudio Koren/U.S. immigration attorney: "Really limited things can be changed in the execution of the immigration law by executive order. I really believe that this will continue to be a fight."]

President-elect Trump plans to sign an executive order authorizing the operation to deport illegal immigrants on his first day in office.

The transition team has stated that this deportation will be the largest in U.S. history.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

