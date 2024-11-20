Ukraine war prolongs flight times to Europe and the U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The war in Ukraine, which has continued for nearly three years, has also changed the flight routes of our airplanes.



In particular, it has become impossible to pass through Russia, resulting in longer flight times to Europe or the eastern United States.



This is reporter Lee Kwang-yeol.



[Report]



Passengers departing from Paris, France, arrived at Incheon International Airport after about 13 hours.



[Lee Young-seok/Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "It took about 14 hours to go, and it was originally supposed to take about 11 hours to come back, but there was a 2-hour delay. It's really long, to be honest. Ten hours is tough, but 14 hours is just too much."]



Previously, it took about 12 hours to travel from Incheon to major European cities like Paris, but due to the impact of the war, flight routes had to be changed since Mar. 2022.



Instead of passing through Russian airspace, flights now go through the airspace of China, Kazakhstan, and Turkey, increasing flight times by 1.5 to as much as 2 hours and 45 minutes.



Similarly, routes to the eastern United States have also seen an increase in flight times by 1 to 1 hour and 40 minutes as they now take a detour through Alaska and the Pacific instead of the Arctic route.



As flight routes have lengthened, airlines' fuel costs have increased by about 10 to 24% compared to before.



[Asiana Airlines official: "The flight times for routes that used to operate in that region's airspace have increased, leading to higher fuel consumption. Since fuel costs account for a significant portion of airline operating expenses, it is true that the burden on airlines continues."]



Since the war, the airspace over Ukraine has become a no-fly zone on flight tracking maps.



With the change in flight routes, operations of aircraft to Russia have also been suspended, and while discussions about resuming flights are ongoing, it remains unclear when they will actually resume.



This is KBS News, Lee Kwang-yeol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!