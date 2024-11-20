Group caught distributing fake ‘100% goat milk’ products

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A group that deceived consumers by selling a product labeled '100% Goat Milk' mixed with a very small amount of goat milk powder in regular milk has been caught.



According to an investigation by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, it was revealed that over 40 tons of fake goat milk products were distributed in the market.



Hong Jin-ah reports.



[Report]



A raid by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety's inspection team takes place at a warehouse of a company that manufactures goat milk powder products.



Inside the warehouse, boxes labeled '100% Goat Milk' are stacked high.



[Goat milk powder distribution company official/Voice altered: '(It says 100% Goat Milk. Is it really made from 100% goat milk?) No, it’s mixed with cow's milk and goat's milk.']



The actual goat milk content in the seized products was only 1.5%.



The rest was mostly filled with regular milk components.



These fake goat milk products were distributed online and in traditional markets for about a year, from April last year, totaling approximately 41 tons worth 1.8 billion won.



In fact, 60% of these products used separated milk protein, which is half the price of Indian goat milk, resulting in products that contained almost no goat milk components.



Milk is an allergenic substance, so it must be labeled, but the companies reported it as '100% Goat Milk' from the import declaration to the sales stage.



[Kim Young-jo/Ministry of Food and Drug Safety: "At first glance, the colors are almost identical, making it difficult to distinguish (if it’s 100% goat milk) with the naked eye. Only through precise testing…"]



It was revealed that the company submitted false inspection reports to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and, when the investigation began, deleted emails exchanged with local agencies in India, indicating attempts to destroy evidence.



The Ministry has referred seven individuals, including two representatives of the distribution and import companies, to the prosecution on charges of violating the Food Sanitation Act.



Additionally, 4.4 tons of products stored by the company have been immediately seized, and products that have already been distributed are being recalled.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



