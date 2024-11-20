South Korea faces Palestine in final World Cup qualifier of the year

동영상 고정 취소

The national football team, which is on an away trip in the Middle East for the third round of the North and Central America World Cup qualifiers, will play its last match of the year against Palestine at 11 PM tonight.



If South Korea wins against Palestine, which is the only team that has not won in the third round of qualifiers, they will overcome a significant hurdle on their way to the North and Central America World Cup.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports from Jordan.



[Report]



The cheerful smile of captain Son Heung-min, who has fully recovered from his injury, gives a glimpse into the current atmosphere of the national team.



The team fine-tuned their final tactics at the Amman International Stadium, a place filled with memories of victory from last month.



[Son Heung-min/National Football Team: "Let's win and make our path to the World Cup a little easier. Thank you for your hard work this year, and let's stay injury-free until the end."]



The team, which only managed a draw in the first match against the weak Palestine, currently at the bottom of Group B, is determined to wash away that disappointment.



[Hong Myung-bo/National Team Coach: "We will throw away the thought that our players will win easily and prepare well with a strong mindset to perform well in the match."]



The players' determination for a fifth consecutive win is at its peak, while the significantly dropped late autumn temperatures in Jordan are seen as the only variable.



Currently, the weather in Jordan feels quite chilly.



At 5 PM, when the match starts, it is about 10 degrees lower than in Kuwait.



However, despite the inclement weather, the Red Devils and over 300 local Korean residents are expected to come to the stadium to support passionately.



The players have just arrived at the stadium and are preparing for the match.



Captain Son Heung-min, who conserved his energy by playing only about 60 minutes in the match against Kuwait, will start today, and the team's new solution provider, Oh Se-hun, will go for a goal in his third consecutive game at the forefront.



KBS will live broadcast the national team's last A match of 2024 against Palestine starting at 10:40 PM.



This is Lee Jun-hee from KBS News in Jordan.



