Labor union of Seoul Transfortation Corp. oprating subway lines announces possible total strike

입력 2024.11.20 (00:03)

[Anchor]

The labor union of the Seoul Transportation Corporation, which operates subway lines 1 to 8, has announced a total strike and will begin compliance operations starting tomorrow (Nov.20).

Concerns are growing over potential delays in the operation of some trains, as the union of Subway Line 9 and the railway union have also announced a total strike.

Park Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

The union of the Seoul Transportation Corporation has announced a total strike next month.

Despite dozens of negotiations between the corporation and the union, they ultimately could not narrow their differences.

[Kim Tae-kyun/Chairman of the Seoul Transportation Corporation Union: "The purpose of the struggle is not to stop the trains, but to stop dangerous and wrong policies."]

The corporation proposed a wage increase rate of 2.5% for next year according to government guidelines, but the union is demanding a higher increase rate, arguing that the structural issues of the total labor cost system effectively reduce wages.

The two sides are also at odds over workforce restructuring issues, including the introduction of a one-person operation system on Line 2.

[Kim Won-young/Policy Director of the Seoul Transportation Corporation Union: "Even if monitoring is done by machines, the crew and the assistant must ensure that passengers have safely boarded or disembarked."]

The corporation has stated that it will focus on negotiations to reach an agreement before the strike.

[Seoul Transportation Corporation Official: "We will do our best to ensure safe operations and minimize inconvenience to citizens."]

The union will begin compliance operations starting tomorrow.

They will strictly adhere to stop times, and some trains may experience delays.

Additionally, with the unions of Line 9's phases 2 and 3 and the railway union also announcing total strikes, concerns are growing about a potential traffic crisis in the metropolitan area at the end of the year.

[Lim Eun-bin/Seoul resident: "It's quite worrying since I have to commute every day."]

The city of Seoul has announced that it is preparing emergency transportation measures for various situations in anticipation of the strike.

KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

