Sports council union urges IOC to monitor Chairman Lee Kee-heung over misconduct allegations

The labor union of Korean Sports & Olympic Committee has sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) requesting attention to the case of Chairman Lee Kee-heung, who is under investigation for misconduct allegations.



The labor union has unusually sent a letter to the IOC's Director of National Olympic Committees.



In the letter, they specifically mentioned that IOC member Lee Kee-heung is currently under investigation following an inquiry by the Office for Government Policy Coordination, and that he is accused of exerting inappropriate influence in the hiring of a friend of his daughter at the sports council.



They also requested an objective and thorough examination, citing that this information has been reported by foreign media.



Chairman Lee Kee-heung, who is under investigation for allegations of improper hiring and bribery, is currently suspended from his duties but passed the review for a third term challenge through the Sports Fairness Committee last week.



