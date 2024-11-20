News 9

Sports council union urges IOC to monitor Chairman Lee Kee-heung over misconduct allegations

입력 2024.11.20 (00:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

The labor union of Korean Sports & Olympic Committee has sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) requesting attention to the case of Chairman Lee Kee-heung, who is under investigation for misconduct allegations.

The labor union has unusually sent a letter to the IOC's Director of National Olympic Committees.

In the letter, they specifically mentioned that IOC member Lee Kee-heung is currently under investigation following an inquiry by the Office for Government Policy Coordination, and that he is accused of exerting inappropriate influence in the hiring of a friend of his daughter at the sports council.

They also requested an objective and thorough examination, citing that this information has been reported by foreign media.

Chairman Lee Kee-heung, who is under investigation for allegations of improper hiring and bribery, is currently suspended from his duties but passed the review for a third term challenge through the Sports Fairness Committee last week.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Sports council union urges IOC to monitor Chairman Lee Kee-heung over misconduct allegations
    • 입력 2024-11-20 00:03:10
    News 9
The labor union of Korean Sports & Olympic Committee has sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) requesting attention to the case of Chairman Lee Kee-heung, who is under investigation for misconduct allegations.

The labor union has unusually sent a letter to the IOC's Director of National Olympic Committees.

In the letter, they specifically mentioned that IOC member Lee Kee-heung is currently under investigation following an inquiry by the Office for Government Policy Coordination, and that he is accused of exerting inappropriate influence in the hiring of a friend of his daughter at the sports council.

They also requested an objective and thorough examination, citing that this information has been reported by foreign media.

Chairman Lee Kee-heung, who is under investigation for allegations of improper hiring and bribery, is currently suspended from his duties but passed the review for a third term challenge through the Sports Fairness Committee last week.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘법카 등 1억여 원 유용’ 이재명 기소…“조직적으로 예산 유용”

‘법카 등 1억여 원 유용’ 이재명 기소…“조직적으로 예산 유용”
여 당원 게시판 논란…“수사 <br>중인 사안”·“논쟁 소지 없애야”

여 당원 게시판 논란…“수사 중인 사안”·“논쟁 소지 없애야”
‘민주당 돈봉투’ 의원 6명 소환 불응…검찰 ‘조사 없이 기소’ 가능성

‘민주당 돈봉투’ 의원 6명 소환 불응…검찰 ‘조사 없이 기소’ 가능성
명태균 구속 뒤 사실상 첫 조사 …PC 카카오톡 메시지 주목

명태균 구속 뒤 사실상 첫 조사 …PC 카카오톡 메시지 주목
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.