News 9

KBL‘s ‘hard call’ system raises fairness and safety concerns

입력 2024.11.20 (02:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This season, professional basketball has introduced a so-called ‘hard call’ to allow for more intense and faster-paced games by being lenient on physical confrontations.

However, amidst confusion over ambiguous standards, the KBL has released the results of a mid-evaluation.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the details.

[Report]

A nail-biting game on Nov. 12 between DB and SK, with just a 2-point difference in the final moments of the fourth quarter.

DB‘s Kim Si-rae collided with Warney while going for a defensive rebound and fell, after which SK sealed the victory with a three-pointer.

DB’s head coach Kim Ju-sung protested vigorously, claiming a foul, and was ejected from the game, leading to a commotion as angry home fans threw their cheering props onto the court.

Following this, the KBL conducted a detailed analysis but stated that they could not determine whether a foul had occurred.

The average number of incorrect calls per game in the first round has increased from 5.94 last season to 7.98 this season.

In light of the initial confusion following the introduction of hard calls, the KBL has announced the results of its mid-evaluation.

[Yoo Jae-hak/KBL Game Headquarters Director: “We acknowledge that hand-checking (inappropriate contact using hands) and contact during shooting motions have been the most complained about. Since this is the first time, there are some mistakes, but I believe it is right to continue pushing forward.”]

However, the KBL assessed that the introduction of hard calls has led to a reduction in the number of fouls, resulting in a faster pace of the game.

Excessive foul-drawing tactics that used to be frowned upon by fans have also disappeared.

Additionally, it is a positive sign that teams that quickly transition to offense are performing well in line with global trends.

Nevertheless, there are many voices calling for significant improvements on the ground.

One head coach pointed out that there needs to be a clear distinction between ‘physical confrontations’ and ‘fouls,’ stating that the inability to clearly differentiate them has led to controversy.

Furthermore, contrary to initial expectations, the league‘s average score has dropped by 7 points compared to last season due to increasingly rough defense rather than exciting offense, raising concerns about injuries.

[Heo Hoon/KT: “In situations where a shot is taken or when a player’s path is obstructed, if these are not called as fouls under ‘hard call,’ there is a significant risk of injury for players.”]

The ‘hard call’ system coexists with both expectations and concerns.

Experts agree that for quick adaptation, there must be accurate understanding and education regarding the rules for both players and referees.

This is Ha Mu-rim from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • KBL‘s ‘hard call’ system raises fairness and safety concerns
    • 입력 2024-11-20 02:16:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

This season, professional basketball has introduced a so-called ‘hard call’ to allow for more intense and faster-paced games by being lenient on physical confrontations.

However, amidst confusion over ambiguous standards, the KBL has released the results of a mid-evaluation.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the details.

[Report]

A nail-biting game on Nov. 12 between DB and SK, with just a 2-point difference in the final moments of the fourth quarter.

DB‘s Kim Si-rae collided with Warney while going for a defensive rebound and fell, after which SK sealed the victory with a three-pointer.

DB’s head coach Kim Ju-sung protested vigorously, claiming a foul, and was ejected from the game, leading to a commotion as angry home fans threw their cheering props onto the court.

Following this, the KBL conducted a detailed analysis but stated that they could not determine whether a foul had occurred.

The average number of incorrect calls per game in the first round has increased from 5.94 last season to 7.98 this season.

In light of the initial confusion following the introduction of hard calls, the KBL has announced the results of its mid-evaluation.

[Yoo Jae-hak/KBL Game Headquarters Director: “We acknowledge that hand-checking (inappropriate contact using hands) and contact during shooting motions have been the most complained about. Since this is the first time, there are some mistakes, but I believe it is right to continue pushing forward.”]

However, the KBL assessed that the introduction of hard calls has led to a reduction in the number of fouls, resulting in a faster pace of the game.

Excessive foul-drawing tactics that used to be frowned upon by fans have also disappeared.

Additionally, it is a positive sign that teams that quickly transition to offense are performing well in line with global trends.

Nevertheless, there are many voices calling for significant improvements on the ground.

One head coach pointed out that there needs to be a clear distinction between ‘physical confrontations’ and ‘fouls,’ stating that the inability to clearly differentiate them has led to controversy.

Furthermore, contrary to initial expectations, the league‘s average score has dropped by 7 points compared to last season due to increasingly rough defense rather than exciting offense, raising concerns about injuries.

[Heo Hoon/KT: “In situations where a shot is taken or when a player’s path is obstructed, if these are not called as fouls under ‘hard call,’ there is a significant risk of injury for players.”]

The ‘hard call’ system coexists with both expectations and concerns.

Experts agree that for quick adaptation, there must be accurate understanding and education regarding the rules for both players and referees.

This is Ha Mu-rim from KBS News.
하무림
하무림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘법카 등 1억여 원 유용’ 이재명 기소…“조직적으로 예산 유용”

‘법카 등 1억여 원 유용’ 이재명 기소…“조직적으로 예산 유용”
여 당원 게시판 논란…“수사 <br>중인 사안”·“논쟁 소지 없애야”

여 당원 게시판 논란…“수사 중인 사안”·“논쟁 소지 없애야”
‘민주당 돈봉투’ 의원 6명 소환 불응…검찰 ‘조사 없이 기소’ 가능성

‘민주당 돈봉투’ 의원 6명 소환 불응…검찰 ‘조사 없이 기소’ 가능성
축구대표팀 팔레스타인과 <br>무승부, A매치 4연승 행진 끊겨

축구대표팀 팔레스타인과 무승부, A매치 4연승 행진 끊겨
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.