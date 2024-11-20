KBL‘s ‘hard call’ system raises fairness and safety concerns

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This season, professional basketball has introduced a so-called ‘hard call’ to allow for more intense and faster-paced games by being lenient on physical confrontations.



However, amidst confusion over ambiguous standards, the KBL has released the results of a mid-evaluation.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the details.



[Report]



A nail-biting game on Nov. 12 between DB and SK, with just a 2-point difference in the final moments of the fourth quarter.



DB‘s Kim Si-rae collided with Warney while going for a defensive rebound and fell, after which SK sealed the victory with a three-pointer.



DB’s head coach Kim Ju-sung protested vigorously, claiming a foul, and was ejected from the game, leading to a commotion as angry home fans threw their cheering props onto the court.



Following this, the KBL conducted a detailed analysis but stated that they could not determine whether a foul had occurred.



The average number of incorrect calls per game in the first round has increased from 5.94 last season to 7.98 this season.



In light of the initial confusion following the introduction of hard calls, the KBL has announced the results of its mid-evaluation.



[Yoo Jae-hak/KBL Game Headquarters Director: “We acknowledge that hand-checking (inappropriate contact using hands) and contact during shooting motions have been the most complained about. Since this is the first time, there are some mistakes, but I believe it is right to continue pushing forward.”]



However, the KBL assessed that the introduction of hard calls has led to a reduction in the number of fouls, resulting in a faster pace of the game.



Excessive foul-drawing tactics that used to be frowned upon by fans have also disappeared.



Additionally, it is a positive sign that teams that quickly transition to offense are performing well in line with global trends.



Nevertheless, there are many voices calling for significant improvements on the ground.



One head coach pointed out that there needs to be a clear distinction between ‘physical confrontations’ and ‘fouls,’ stating that the inability to clearly differentiate them has led to controversy.



Furthermore, contrary to initial expectations, the league‘s average score has dropped by 7 points compared to last season due to increasingly rough defense rather than exciting offense, raising concerns about injuries.



[Heo Hoon/KT: “In situations where a shot is taken or when a player’s path is obstructed, if these are not called as fouls under ‘hard call,’ there is a significant risk of injury for players.”]



The ‘hard call’ system coexists with both expectations and concerns.



Experts agree that for quick adaptation, there must be accurate understanding and education regarding the rules for both players and referees.



This is Ha Mu-rim from KBS News.



