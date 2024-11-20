Tottenham's Bentancur suspended for racist remarks towards Son Heung-min

동영상 고정 취소

In June, Tottenham's Bentancur received a severe penalty from the Football Association, including a 7-match suspension and a fine of 180 million won, for making racist remarks towards Son Heung-min.



Take a listen to the racist remarks made by Bentancur towards his teammate Son Heung-min in June.



[Bentancur/Tottenham: "(Do you want a Korean player's jersey?) Sonny’s? (Or a famous player...)It could be Sonny’s cousin too. Because they all look the same."]



The English Football Association stated today, "Bentancur acted inappropriately and used insulting language, violating FA regulations," leading to this punishment.



After the remarks, Bentancur also left an apology on his social media.



Son Heung-min accepted the apology, understanding Bentancur's mistake, but he could not escape the severe penalty.



With Tottenham facing Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend, there is a sense of emergency, but many believe this decision has raised awareness about racism.



