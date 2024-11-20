[News Today] YOON PROMOTES CARBON FREE ENERGY

입력 2024-11-20





[LEAD]

In Brazil for the G20 Summit, President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed expanding the Carbon-Free Energy Initiative. He also demanded that Russia halt its military cooperation with North Korea



[REPORT]

On the second and last day of the G20 Summit.



President Yoon Suk Yeol appealed to world leaders, calling for the expansion of the carbon free energy initiative or CFE.



The initiative is spearheaded by Yoon since he made the proposal at the UN General Assembly last year.



It's aimed at achieving carbon neutrality through the use of renewables, nuclear and hydrogen energy.



Kim Tae-hyo / Principal deputy nat'l security adviser

Called on G20 leaders to support the CFE initiative for clean energy expansion, including nuclear power.



Earlier Yoon also demanded an immediate stop to the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia and urged G20 leaders to take joint action.



Yoon Suk Yeol / President

I urge G20 leaders to unite in their commitment and action to safeguard a rules-based international order.



The heads of major economies also denounced Russia.



U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused a historic food crisis. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also reportedly blasted the country by questioning what Moscow was thinking.



However, Chinese President Xi Jinping is known to have stressed free trade with no particular mention of Russia or North Korea.



With the summit's closing ceremony late Tuesday, Yoon has wrapped up his overseas tour and is on his way back home.