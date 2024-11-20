[News Today] LEE INDICTED FOR BUDGET MISUSE

[LEAD]

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party, faces charges for misusing over 100 million won from the Gyeonggi-do Province budget. He allegedly used these funds personally while serving as Governor. Prosecutors claim a 'misuse team' of officials helped systematically divert these funds for his wife. Lee's spouse, Kim Hye-kyung, however, has not been charged.



[REPORT]

Allegations of then-Gyeonggi governor Lee Jae-myung and his wife Kim Hye-kyung misusing the provincial government's credit card surfaced during the last presidential election.



Lee Jae-myung / Chair, DP (May 2022, On CBS Radio)

My wife didn't use the corporate credit card. The issue is that she received personal help from her protocol officer.



The prosecution charged Lee and Gyeonggi-do provincial government employees with dereliction of duty, claiming that they had systematically appropriated the provincial government budget.



Lee, then Gyeonggi-do Governor, had a provincial government employee surnamed Bae lead the so-called 'misuse team' for his wife.



Bae is accused of using over 27 million won, about 20,000 U.S. dollars, for fruits, over nine million won, nearly 7,000 dollars, for sandwiches and dry cleaning, and more than eight million won, around 6,000 dollars, for beef, sushi and puffer fish dishes in Gyeonggi-do government funds for Lee and his wife.



The prosecution added that Lee's chief of staff had signed off on the expenses by changing the payment purposes to employee encouragement or meetings.



Lee is also believed to have benefited more than sixty million won or over 43,000 dollars by allowing his wife to use official vehicles for her private gatherings and hospital visits, right after he was inaugurated as governor.



However, prosecutors suspended indictment for Kim, given the degree of her involvement. She is alleged to have misused about 8.89 million won, around 6,400 dollars.