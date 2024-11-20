[News Today] STUDENTS’ SPRAY PAINT PROTEST

A Seoul women's university building is plastered with students' messages in red paint. This follows yesterday's protest at Seoul Women's University. What exactly is happening? We take a look.

[LEAD][REPORT]Pillars and stairs are covered in letters written with red paint.The writings condemn a professor of the Department of German Language and Literature.Lee Soo-min / KBS reporterI'm at the front gate of Seoul Women's University. Phrases denouncing the professor are written everywhere.In November last year, the university cut the professor's salary for three months for sexual harassment.Some of the students put up posters on campus to demand the university's public apology for the lenient punishment.The students' massive protest erupted after the professor filed a lawsuit against them for defamation.Soundbytes: Students protecting campus safety are not at fault!The students began expressing their outrage with red writings on the university buildings last Tuesday.They went on to stage a rally that was attended by some 500 students from the university.They gathered in front of a police station where the professor filed the lawsuit to demand that he stop his malicious actions.Seoul Women's Univ. student/ sued by professorYour honor died a long time ago. I'm not the one who is guilty. Take your hands off my juniors. Apologize to them.Some of the university professors supported the students by saying they feel ashamed as adults.Prof. Shin Hyun-sook / Seoul Women's UniversitySeeing your difficult struggle because of the professors' wrongdoing makes me feel very sorry and ashamed.The professor in question reportedly still conducts lectures at the university.The university says its finalizing a plan to respond.