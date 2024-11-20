[News Today] STAR PIANISTS PERFORM IN SEOUL

입력 2024-11-20 15:55:00 수정 2024-11-20 15:56:12 News Today





[LEAD]

South Korea's celebrated pianists are the talk of the town with their upcoming end-of-year concerts.

Loved globally as classical music idols, Cho Seong-jin and Lim Yun-chan will soon perform in Korea.



[REPORT]

Cho Seong-jin, pianist and the Berlin Philharmonic's artist-in-residence, will perform with legendary maestro Sir Simon Rattle.



Cho Seong-jin/ Pianist

This piece is very demanding both physically, mentally. But the orchestra and the maestro were so great that I forgot how hard it was.



The Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra is returning to Korea after six years. It is a prestigious orchestra that has produced countless master conductors since its founding in 1949.



Cho will perform Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 and Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 with the orchestra in Seoul for two days.



He will then go on a 12-concert tour around Asia as the sole featured artist.



Simon Rattle/ Conductor, Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra

Consider the performances of the two concertos together rather than throwing together accompaniments. So this feels like a part of our philosophy as much as anything else.



Having shot up to stardom after becoming the first Korean to win the Chopin International Competition in Warsaw in 2015, Cho solidified his position as an undisputed world-class artist in just a few years.



Cho Seong-jin/ Pianist

I'll perform similarly next year as I did this year. I also plan to play a modern piece for the first time next year.



Pianist Lim Yun-chan, the winner of two British Gramophone Classical Music Awards and France's Diapason d’Or in the young musician category, will meet fans in Korea next month.



This will be his first joint performance with the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen's Estonian-born maestro Paavo Järvi.