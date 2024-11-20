News Today

[News Today] SQUID GAME STAR IN HOLLYWOOD

입력 2024.11.20 (15:55) 수정 2024.11.20 (15:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Model and actress Jung Ho-yeon, known for her appearance at 'Squid Game,' has debuted in Hollywood. Meanwhile, the blockbuster 'Wicked,' adapted from the musical, launches today in Korea, a worldwide first.

[REPORT]
Model and actress and 'Squid Game' star Jung Ho-yeon has landed in Hollywood.

She is starring in Apple TV's psychological thriller series 'Disclaimer' playing the role of Jisoo, the assistant of the lead character Catherine.

Jung will be rubbing shoulders with director Alfonso Cuarón and top Hollywood star Cate Blanchett.

Jung Ho-yeon / Model, actress
I had a chance to audition for a work by the great Alfonso Cuarón which I could have never dreamed of. Also the connections to various Hollywood agents.
================
The blockbuster 'Wicked' is known for its star-studded cast including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh.

Top Korean musical stars have gathered for the Korean language dubbing of the Hollywood film.

Actress Park Hye-na who performed in the stage production when the musical first premiered in Korea will dub the voice of Elphaba while Jeong Sun-ah will play Glinda after taking on the role 3 times already in the musical.

Park Hye-na / Voice of Elphaba
The movie is more that what we imagine so it was a fascinating experience. I felt it was a huge upgrade for musical films.

Jeong Sun-ah / Voice of Glinda
I had to study the speech, expressions of Ariana Grande to replicate the feel. It was challenging.
================
Blackpink member Rosé, behind the global syndrome over the mega hit song 'APT.', will appear on the KBS program 'Lee Young-ji's Rainbow.'

After returning from New York, Rosé took part in the filming at KBS on Tuesday.

The episode will air on KBS 2TV at 10 p.m. on November 29.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] SQUID GAME STAR IN HOLLYWOOD
    • 입력 2024-11-20 15:55:07
    • 수정2024-11-20 15:56:20
    News Today

[LEAD]
Model and actress Jung Ho-yeon, known for her appearance at 'Squid Game,' has debuted in Hollywood. Meanwhile, the blockbuster 'Wicked,' adapted from the musical, launches today in Korea, a worldwide first.

[REPORT]
Model and actress and 'Squid Game' star Jung Ho-yeon has landed in Hollywood.

She is starring in Apple TV's psychological thriller series 'Disclaimer' playing the role of Jisoo, the assistant of the lead character Catherine.

Jung will be rubbing shoulders with director Alfonso Cuarón and top Hollywood star Cate Blanchett.

Jung Ho-yeon / Model, actress
I had a chance to audition for a work by the great Alfonso Cuarón which I could have never dreamed of. Also the connections to various Hollywood agents.
================
The blockbuster 'Wicked' is known for its star-studded cast including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh.

Top Korean musical stars have gathered for the Korean language dubbing of the Hollywood film.

Actress Park Hye-na who performed in the stage production when the musical first premiered in Korea will dub the voice of Elphaba while Jeong Sun-ah will play Glinda after taking on the role 3 times already in the musical.

Park Hye-na / Voice of Elphaba
The movie is more that what we imagine so it was a fascinating experience. I felt it was a huge upgrade for musical films.

Jeong Sun-ah / Voice of Glinda
I had to study the speech, expressions of Ariana Grande to replicate the feel. It was challenging.
================
Blackpink member Rosé, behind the global syndrome over the mega hit song 'APT.', will appear on the KBS program 'Lee Young-ji's Rainbow.'

After returning from New York, Rosé took part in the filming at KBS on Tuesday.

The episode will air on KBS 2TV at 10 p.m. on November 29.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘윤 대통령 명예훼손 혐의’ 김만배·신학림 보석 허가

‘윤 대통령 명예훼손 혐의’ 김만배·신학림 보석 허가
법원, 연세대 ‘자연계 논술 효력정지’ 유지…학교 측 “즉시 항고할 것”

법원, 연세대 ‘자연계 논술 효력정지’ 유지…학교 측 “즉시 항고할 것”
국정원 “북 최선희, 푸틴과 민감한 얘기…김정은 방러 가능성”

국정원 “북 최선희, 푸틴과 민감한 얘기…김정은 방러 가능성”
이재명 “정부가 정쟁에 몰두”<br>…여, ‘위증교사 선고’ 생중계 요청

이재명 “정부가 정쟁에 몰두”…여, ‘위증교사 선고’ 생중계 요청
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.