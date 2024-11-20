[News Today] SQUID GAME STAR IN HOLLYWOOD

입력 2024-11-20 15:55:07 수정 2024-11-20 15:56:20 News Today





[LEAD]

Model and actress Jung Ho-yeon, known for her appearance at 'Squid Game,' has debuted in Hollywood. Meanwhile, the blockbuster 'Wicked,' adapted from the musical, launches today in Korea, a worldwide first.



[REPORT]

Model and actress and 'Squid Game' star Jung Ho-yeon has landed in Hollywood.



She is starring in Apple TV's psychological thriller series 'Disclaimer' playing the role of Jisoo, the assistant of the lead character Catherine.



Jung will be rubbing shoulders with director Alfonso Cuarón and top Hollywood star Cate Blanchett.



Jung Ho-yeon / Model, actress

I had a chance to audition for a work by the great Alfonso Cuarón which I could have never dreamed of. Also the connections to various Hollywood agents.

================

The blockbuster 'Wicked' is known for its star-studded cast including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh.



Top Korean musical stars have gathered for the Korean language dubbing of the Hollywood film.



Actress Park Hye-na who performed in the stage production when the musical first premiered in Korea will dub the voice of Elphaba while Jeong Sun-ah will play Glinda after taking on the role 3 times already in the musical.



Park Hye-na / Voice of Elphaba

The movie is more that what we imagine so it was a fascinating experience. I felt it was a huge upgrade for musical films.



Jeong Sun-ah / Voice of Glinda

I had to study the speech, expressions of Ariana Grande to replicate the feel. It was challenging.

================

Blackpink member Rosé, behind the global syndrome over the mega hit song 'APT.', will appear on the KBS program 'Lee Young-ji's Rainbow.'



After returning from New York, Rosé took part in the filming at KBS on Tuesday.



The episode will air on KBS 2TV at 10 p.m. on November 29.