[News Today] K-POP STARS AT JAPAN MUSIC SHOW

[LEAD]

K-pop sensations TWICE, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and TXT are set to appear on Japan's prestigious music awards. We have the details.



[REPORT]

Many K-pop singers have been invited to Japan's most cherished year-end music festival, the Kōhaku Uta Gassen.



This TV extravaganza is aired on NHK on the last day of each year.



The best and most beloved singers of that year appear on the show.



This year, on behalf of K-pop, girl groups TWICE, LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT have been invited.



As for boy bands, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, or TXT, made the list.



ILLIT and TXT in particular even attended a related press conference held in Tokyo on Tuesday.



ILLIT, who debuted in March, said they are honored to take part in the program in their first year of debut and promised to deliver a great performance.



TXT also vowed to do their best calling it a dream stage they always wanted to perform on.