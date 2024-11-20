News 9

President Yoon concludes 8-day South America tour

입력 2024.11.20 (23:51)

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol conducted a comprehensive security diplomacy during his 8-day visit to South America.

He emphasized the need to halt military cooperation between Russia and North Korea through a series of multilateral summits and bilateral meetings.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol's first South American tour concluded with the G20 summit.

The key focus of this diplomatic visit was to raise international awareness regarding the illegal military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

Through the Korea-U.S.-Japan summit and subsequent bilateral meetings, President Yoon garnered international condemnation of North Korea-Russia military ties.

In particular, during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time in two years, he requested China to play a constructive role, and President Xi also agreed on the necessity of easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol/Nov.15, Korea-China Summit: "In response to North Korea's repeated provocations, the Ukraine war, and military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, I hope that South Korea and China will work together to promote regional stability and peace."]

The G20 leaders' declaration embraced proposals from our country, including calls for sound fiscal management, the expansion of non-carbon energy, and principles for inclusive and safe use of artificial intelligence.

During the summit, President Yoon reiterated his role as a bridging nation leading cooperation between developed and developing nations.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol/G20 Summit Session I: "Developing countries must actively pursue structural reforms such as labor and education reform and financial innovation for efficient fiscal utilization."]

The upcoming APEC summit will be held in Gyeongju, which is expected to further elevate our country's status on the international stage.

This is Lee Hyun-jun reporting from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for KBS News.

