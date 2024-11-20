Ukraine deploys ATACMS and landmines to halt Russia's advance

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello.



This is KBS 9 o'clock news.



The war in Ukraine, which has surpassed a thousand days, has intensified since Donald Trump's election.



Russia is rapidly increasing its occupied territories and raising the level of nuclear threats.



In response, Ukraine has begun firing U.S.-made long-range missiles, and U.S. President Biden has approved the use of anti-personnel mines.



First, our reporter Wi Jae-cheon reports.



[Report]



With a loud roar, two missiles soar into the sky.



The Ukrainian military has attacked Russian territory for the first time with U.S.-made ATACMS ballistic missiles with a range of 300km.



The Ukrainian military stated that it targeted a weapons depot in Bryansk in western Russia.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "Now we have ATACMS missiles, and we will use all of them (against Russia)."]



The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that it intercepted 5 out of the 6 ATACMS launched by Ukraine, asserting that there was no damage, but videos of explosions at the ammunition depot in the area quickly spread on social media.



The Washington Post reported that U.S. President Biden has also approved the use of anti-personnel mines in Ukraine following the ATACMS.



President Biden had previously imposed a complete ban on the use of anti-personnel mines outside the Korean Peninsula, but he has reversed his own policy, which indicates that the recent Russian offensive is that much of a threat.



This year, the territory occupied by Russian forces in Ukraine is six times that of last year.



In particular, the pace of the advance has accelerated recently, with estimates suggesting that Russia has occupied an area twice that of last year in just two months since September.



The allowance of anti-personnel mines appears to be a measure to slow down the speed of Russia's advance, even if just a little.



[Ukrainian Special Forces member/June 2022: "We are laying mines to prevent the enemy from entering our territory. The more mines we lay, the harder it will be for the enemy to approach."]



As U.S. President-elect Trump has declared a swift end to the war, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is intensifying as both sides seek to gain as much territory as possible before the new U.S. administration intervenes for a ceasefire.



This is KBS News, Wi Jae-cheon.



