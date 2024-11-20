News 9

NIS: Kim Jong-un may visit Russia for third time

입력 2024.11.20 (23:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

North Korean troops dispatched to Russia have been assigned to airborne brigade and the Marine Corps in the combat zone, with some already deployed in combat, according to the National Intelligence Service(NIS).

There are also speculations that Kim Jong-un may visit Russia again.

Reporter Yoo Ho-yoon has the details.

[Report]

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a surprise meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui on Nov. 4 during her visit to Moscow.

[Vladimir Putin/Russian President/Nov. 4: "Today is a holiday in Russia. Meeting a friend on a holiday is a very good tradition."]

The NIS reported to the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee that this meeting had purposes beyond mere protocol.

[Lee Seong-kwon/National Assembly Intelligence Committee member of the People Power Party: "(Choe Son-hui) made efforts to meet with Putin, extending her stay by a day or two, and it is analyzed that important matters were discussed..."]

The possibility of Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia was also mentioned, suggesting that he could make his third trip to the country, following visits in 2019 and last year, amid unprecedentedly close ties.

The dispatched North Korean troops are believed to have completed their adaptation training in Russia and were deployed to the combat zone in Kursk around late October.

The NIS stated that they have been assigned to Russian airborne brigades or the Marine Corps, receiving tactical and drone response training, and some appear to have already participated in combat.

However, the NIS added that there is conflicting information regarding some reports about North Korean military prisoners and casualties, and that it is in the process of verifying the accurate details.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that North Korea has exported 170mm self-propelled artillery and 240mm multiple rocket launchers to Russia, and it is highly likely that North Korean troops capable of operating these weapons have also been dispatched.

[Park Sun-won/National Assembly Intelligence Committee Member of the Democratic Party: "If the war continues for a long time, Russia's dependence on North Korea will increase, so they might even transfer technologies that are difficult to hand over."]

In response, the NIS reported that it will closely monitor what weapons or technologies North Korea may receive from Russia.

KBS News, Yoo Ho-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • NIS: Kim Jong-un may visit Russia for third time
    • 입력 2024-11-20 23:51:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

North Korean troops dispatched to Russia have been assigned to airborne brigade and the Marine Corps in the combat zone, with some already deployed in combat, according to the National Intelligence Service(NIS).

There are also speculations that Kim Jong-un may visit Russia again.

Reporter Yoo Ho-yoon has the details.

[Report]

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a surprise meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui on Nov. 4 during her visit to Moscow.

[Vladimir Putin/Russian President/Nov. 4: "Today is a holiday in Russia. Meeting a friend on a holiday is a very good tradition."]

The NIS reported to the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee that this meeting had purposes beyond mere protocol.

[Lee Seong-kwon/National Assembly Intelligence Committee member of the People Power Party: "(Choe Son-hui) made efforts to meet with Putin, extending her stay by a day or two, and it is analyzed that important matters were discussed..."]

The possibility of Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia was also mentioned, suggesting that he could make his third trip to the country, following visits in 2019 and last year, amid unprecedentedly close ties.

The dispatched North Korean troops are believed to have completed their adaptation training in Russia and were deployed to the combat zone in Kursk around late October.

The NIS stated that they have been assigned to Russian airborne brigades or the Marine Corps, receiving tactical and drone response training, and some appear to have already participated in combat.

However, the NIS added that there is conflicting information regarding some reports about North Korean military prisoners and casualties, and that it is in the process of verifying the accurate details.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that North Korea has exported 170mm self-propelled artillery and 240mm multiple rocket launchers to Russia, and it is highly likely that North Korean troops capable of operating these weapons have also been dispatched.

[Park Sun-won/National Assembly Intelligence Committee Member of the Democratic Party: "If the war continues for a long time, Russia's dependence on North Korea will increase, so they might even transfer technologies that are difficult to hand over."]

In response, the NIS reported that it will closely monitor what weapons or technologies North Korea may receive from Russia.

KBS News, Yoo Ho-yoon.
유호윤
유호윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

에이태큼스 이어 대인 지뢰까지…“땅 한 뼘이라도 더”

에이태큼스 이어 대인 지뢰까지…“땅 한 뼘이라도 더”
러 대규모 공습 가능성…<br>주키이우 미국대사관 폐쇄

러 대규모 공습 가능성…주키이우 미국대사관 폐쇄
국정원 “김정은 3번째 방러 <br>가능성…북한군 러 공수여단 등 배속”

국정원 “김정은 3번째 방러 가능성…북한군 러 공수여단 등 배속”
남미 순방 마무리, 전방위 안보외교

남미 순방 마무리, 전방위 안보외교
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.