Group caught scamming 12 billion won by using vehicles on the verge of being scrapped
A group that forged documents to commit a used car loan scam with vehicles that were supposed to be scrapped has been caught by the police.
The amount of money they embezzled through these loans reached 12 billion won.
Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the details.
[Report]
Vehicles are lined up in an empty lot.
Most of the vehicles have severely damaged bumpers or trunks.
They appear to be on the verge of being scrapped, but were disguised as normal vehicles to be used in loan fraud.
A man in his 30s, the ringleader, and others forged performance records and sales contracts to make these cars appear as normal vehicles for used car transactions.
Then, an accomplice, posing as the vehicle buyer, applied for used car loans and pocketed the money.
The amounts ranged from 25 million won to as much as 200 million won.
In total, they received loans for used car fraud 269 times, embezzling about 12 billion won.
The police have arrested 210 members of the fraud group, including the ringleader, used car dealers, and those who lent their names.
It was found that they squandered the loaned money on expensive imports, car purchases, and overseas travel.
[Kang Yoon-ha/Incheon Metropolitan Police: "In the case of non-face-to-face loans, the screening process is not strict, which raises concerns about misuse. If you lend your name under the pretext of various investments or high returns, there is a possibility it could be misused for various crimes...."]
The police have arrested eight main suspects, including the ringleader, and sent 202 accomplices, including those who lent their names, to prosecution without detention.
This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.
