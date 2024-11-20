News 9

Labor ministry rules out workplace bullying in NewJeans Hanni case

입력 2024.11.20 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Ministry of Employment and Labor has launched an investigation following allegations that Hanni from the group NewJeans was subjected to bullying by her agency.

The ministry determined that Hanni, as a celebrity, is not considered an employee under the Labor Standards Act, and therefore, 'workplace bullying' does not apply.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.

[Report]

The girl group NewJeans raised allegations of 'bullying within the company' through YouTube in September.

[Hanni/NewJeans member/Sept./YouTube broadcast: "I could hear and see everything, and the manager said 'Ignore it.'"]

Fans who watched the broadcast demanded an investigation from the Ministry of Employment and Labor, questioning whether it constituted 'workplace bullying,' and the controversy even reached the National Assembly's audit session.

[Hanni/NewJeans member/Oct. 15/National Assembly audit: "They said 'There's nothing we can do because there's no evidence...'"]

[Kim Joo-young/Adore CEO/Oct. 15/National Assembly audit: "There are conflicting claims between the parties involved."]

The local office of the ministry that reviewed the complaint concluded the case after about two months.

After examining the exclusive contract and other documents, it was determined that Hanni is not an 'employee' but an equal 'contracting party' with the company, thus 'workplace bullying' does not apply.

It was also pointed out that Hanni was able to freely express her opinions regarding her activities and was not subject to company rules such as employment regulations.

Regarding the income Hanni received, it was argued that it is more of a profit-sharing nature rather than compensation for labor, as evidenced by her paying business income tax instead of income tax.

However, there are also calls to more broadly recognize the employee status, as it takes considerable time for a contractual relationship to become genuinely equal with the company.

[Kim Jong-jin/Director of Korea Worker Institute: "I believe we need to consider how to apply the law to freelancers and artists. At least regarding workplace bullying, we should take a more progressive approach..."]

The Ministry of Employment and Labor announced that it will conduct a survey on the bullying situation faced by artists in consultation with relevant departments.

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Labor ministry rules out workplace bullying in NewJeans Hanni case
    • 입력 2024-11-20 23:55:08
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Ministry of Employment and Labor has launched an investigation following allegations that Hanni from the group NewJeans was subjected to bullying by her agency.

The ministry determined that Hanni, as a celebrity, is not considered an employee under the Labor Standards Act, and therefore, 'workplace bullying' does not apply.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.

[Report]

The girl group NewJeans raised allegations of 'bullying within the company' through YouTube in September.

[Hanni/NewJeans member/Sept./YouTube broadcast: "I could hear and see everything, and the manager said 'Ignore it.'"]

Fans who watched the broadcast demanded an investigation from the Ministry of Employment and Labor, questioning whether it constituted 'workplace bullying,' and the controversy even reached the National Assembly's audit session.

[Hanni/NewJeans member/Oct. 15/National Assembly audit: "They said 'There's nothing we can do because there's no evidence...'"]

[Kim Joo-young/Adore CEO/Oct. 15/National Assembly audit: "There are conflicting claims between the parties involved."]

The local office of the ministry that reviewed the complaint concluded the case after about two months.

After examining the exclusive contract and other documents, it was determined that Hanni is not an 'employee' but an equal 'contracting party' with the company, thus 'workplace bullying' does not apply.

It was also pointed out that Hanni was able to freely express her opinions regarding her activities and was not subject to company rules such as employment regulations.

Regarding the income Hanni received, it was argued that it is more of a profit-sharing nature rather than compensation for labor, as evidenced by her paying business income tax instead of income tax.

However, there are also calls to more broadly recognize the employee status, as it takes considerable time for a contractual relationship to become genuinely equal with the company.

[Kim Jong-jin/Director of Korea Worker Institute: "I believe we need to consider how to apply the law to freelancers and artists. At least regarding workplace bullying, we should take a more progressive approach..."]

The Ministry of Employment and Labor announced that it will conduct a survey on the bullying situation faced by artists in consultation with relevant departments.

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.
최유경
최유경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

에이태큼스 이어 대인 지뢰까지…“땅 한 뼘이라도 더”

에이태큼스 이어 대인 지뢰까지…“땅 한 뼘이라도 더”
러 대규모 공습 가능성…<br>주키이우 미국대사관 폐쇄

러 대규모 공습 가능성…주키이우 미국대사관 폐쇄
국정원 “김정은 3번째 방러 <br>가능성…북한군 러 공수여단 등 배속”

국정원 “김정은 3번째 방러 가능성…북한군 러 공수여단 등 배속”
남미 순방 마무리, 전방위 안보외교

남미 순방 마무리, 전방위 안보외교
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.