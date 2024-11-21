News 9

Hong Myung-bo's team draws with Palestine

입력 2024.11.21 (00:05) 수정 2024.11.21 (00:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The South Korean national football team, participating in the third round of the North and Central America World Cup qualifiers, finished their journey for the year with a draw against Palestine.

In the third round, which has now reached its halfway point, the performances of Asian powerhouses like South Korea and Japan stood out.

This is reporter Lee Jun-hee from Jordan.

[Report]

In the increasingly cold weather of Jordan, the national team conceded the opening goal just 12 minutes into the match due to a careless defensive mistake by Kim Min-jae.

Despite the unexpected setback, captain Son Heung-min quickly equalized with a perfect passing play.

Leading the team as the second highest scorer in A-match history, Son Heung-min spearheaded the team's offensive efforts in the second half to turn the game around, but they were unable to break through Palestine's dense defense, resulting in another draw against Palestine following the first match.

With issues of lack of finishing ability and defensive instability, South Korea concluded a tumultuous 2024 while maintaining the top position in Group B with 4 wins and 2 draws.

[Son Heung-min/National Football Team: "I hope that next year we can come together as players to create a joyful year for football fans and a special one for the players as well."]

The national football team, facing both hopes and challenges, will regroup for two home matches in March next year.

In Group C, Japan solidified its lead by defeating China 3-1.

With an overwhelming record of 5 wins and 1 draw in the third round, Japan has effectively secured its spot in the North and Central America World Cup finals.

In the same group, Indonesia, which was at the bottom under coach Shin Tae-yong, achieved a remarkable turnaround.

Despite not having a single win and facing calls for his dismissal, Indonesia pulled off an upset by defeating Saudi Arabia at home, quickly climbing to third place.

As the three Asian powerhouses—South Korea, Japan, and Iran—maintained their positions at the top of their respective groups without any surprises, new dark horses like Indonesia have emerged as potential contenders for their first-ever World Cup finals ticket, becoming a point of interest for 2025.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hong Myung-bo's team draws with Palestine
    • 입력 2024-11-21 00:05:12
    • 수정2024-11-21 00:05:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

The South Korean national football team, participating in the third round of the North and Central America World Cup qualifiers, finished their journey for the year with a draw against Palestine.

In the third round, which has now reached its halfway point, the performances of Asian powerhouses like South Korea and Japan stood out.

This is reporter Lee Jun-hee from Jordan.

[Report]

In the increasingly cold weather of Jordan, the national team conceded the opening goal just 12 minutes into the match due to a careless defensive mistake by Kim Min-jae.

Despite the unexpected setback, captain Son Heung-min quickly equalized with a perfect passing play.

Leading the team as the second highest scorer in A-match history, Son Heung-min spearheaded the team's offensive efforts in the second half to turn the game around, but they were unable to break through Palestine's dense defense, resulting in another draw against Palestine following the first match.

With issues of lack of finishing ability and defensive instability, South Korea concluded a tumultuous 2024 while maintaining the top position in Group B with 4 wins and 2 draws.

[Son Heung-min/National Football Team: "I hope that next year we can come together as players to create a joyful year for football fans and a special one for the players as well."]

The national football team, facing both hopes and challenges, will regroup for two home matches in March next year.

In Group C, Japan solidified its lead by defeating China 3-1.

With an overwhelming record of 5 wins and 1 draw in the third round, Japan has effectively secured its spot in the North and Central America World Cup finals.

In the same group, Indonesia, which was at the bottom under coach Shin Tae-yong, achieved a remarkable turnaround.

Despite not having a single win and facing calls for his dismissal, Indonesia pulled off an upset by defeating Saudi Arabia at home, quickly climbing to third place.

As the three Asian powerhouses—South Korea, Japan, and Iran—maintained their positions at the top of their respective groups without any surprises, new dark horses like Indonesia have emerged as potential contenders for their first-ever World Cup finals ticket, becoming a point of interest for 2025.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
이준희
이준희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

에이태큼스 이어 대인 지뢰까지…“땅 한 뼘이라도 더”

에이태큼스 이어 대인 지뢰까지…“땅 한 뼘이라도 더”
러 대규모 공습 가능성…<br>주키이우 미국대사관 폐쇄

러 대규모 공습 가능성…주키이우 미국대사관 폐쇄
국정원 “김정은 3번째 방러 <br>가능성…북한군 러 공수여단 등 배속”

국정원 “김정은 3번째 방러 가능성…북한군 러 공수여단 등 배속”
남미 순방 마무리, 전방위 안보외교

남미 순방 마무리, 전방위 안보외교
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.