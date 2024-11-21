Hong Myung-bo's team draws with Palestine

동영상 고정 취소

The South Korean national football team, participating in the third round of the North and Central America World Cup qualifiers, finished their journey for the year with a draw against Palestine.



In the third round, which has now reached its halfway point, the performances of Asian powerhouses like South Korea and Japan stood out.



This is reporter Lee Jun-hee from Jordan.



In the increasingly cold weather of Jordan, the national team conceded the opening goal just 12 minutes into the match due to a careless defensive mistake by Kim Min-jae.



Despite the unexpected setback, captain Son Heung-min quickly equalized with a perfect passing play.



Leading the team as the second highest scorer in A-match history, Son Heung-min spearheaded the team's offensive efforts in the second half to turn the game around, but they were unable to break through Palestine's dense defense, resulting in another draw against Palestine following the first match.



With issues of lack of finishing ability and defensive instability, South Korea concluded a tumultuous 2024 while maintaining the top position in Group B with 4 wins and 2 draws.



[Son Heung-min/National Football Team: "I hope that next year we can come together as players to create a joyful year for football fans and a special one for the players as well."]



The national football team, facing both hopes and challenges, will regroup for two home matches in March next year.



In Group C, Japan solidified its lead by defeating China 3-1.



With an overwhelming record of 5 wins and 1 draw in the third round, Japan has effectively secured its spot in the North and Central America World Cup finals.



In the same group, Indonesia, which was at the bottom under coach Shin Tae-yong, achieved a remarkable turnaround.



Despite not having a single win and facing calls for his dismissal, Indonesia pulled off an upset by defeating Saudi Arabia at home, quickly climbing to third place.



As the three Asian powerhouses—South Korea, Japan, and Iran—maintained their positions at the top of their respective groups without any surprises, new dark horses like Indonesia have emerged as potential contenders for their first-ever World Cup finals ticket, becoming a point of interest for 2025.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



