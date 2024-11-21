News 9

[Exclusive] Fire safety flaws found in Incheon apartments after EV fire

입력 2024.11.21 (00:17)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Following the electric vehicle fire in an underground parking lot in Incheon in August, fire authorities conducted a comprehensive inspection of fire facilities in over 1,700 apartment complexes in Incheon.

As a result, defective firefighting equipment, such as sprinkler malfunctions, were detected in over 140 complexes.

This is a special report by Lee Se-heum.

[Report]

The fire in the underground parking lot of Incheon, caused by an electric vehicle, resulted in over 800 vehicles being burned or scorched.

At that time, a night shift worker turned off the sprinkler, exacerbating the damage.

In response, the Incheon Fire Department conducted a thorough investigation of fire facilities in over 1,700 apartment complexes in Incheon over a period of three months.

[Ahn Seong-ho/Songdo Fire Station Fire Safety Investigation Team: "In the case of the sprinkler system, it is currently set to a standby operation rather than a wet system, right? (Yes, it is in standby operation.)"]

In particular, they focused on inspecting over 880 complexes that have underground parking lots and installed sprinklers.

Among the complexes targeted for intensive inspection, 144, or 16%, were found to have 'defects.'

There were also 70 complexes where the sprinklers were not functioning properly.

The Incheon Fire Department imposed fines of up to 2 million won for 11 cases, including sprinkler malfunctions and forced opening of fire doors.

Additionally, they issued corrective orders for over 230 cases, including malfunctions of detectors and sirens.

[Park Cheon-jun/Songdo Fire Station Fire Safety Investigation Chief: "If the fire facilities are deficient, we will issue corrective orders to address them. Depending on the situation, if the closure or blocking of fire facilities is confirmed, it may lead to criminal charges or fines, and administrative fines may also be imposed."]

On the other hand, in preparation for emergencies following the Incheon underground parking lot fire, some places have prepared suffocation blankets for extinguishing electric vehicles or installed thermal detection CCTV.

["It covers all areas without blind spots, right? (That's right. To monitor electric vehicles.) Did you change this recently? (Yes, we changed it this time.)"]

The National Fire Agency plans to strengthen surprise inspections of fire facilities, targeting underground parking lots in apartments and other areas, until February next year.

KBS News, Lee Se-heum.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Fire safety flaws found in Incheon apartments after EV fire
    • 입력 2024-11-21 00:17:48
    News 9
[Anchor]

Following the electric vehicle fire in an underground parking lot in Incheon in August, fire authorities conducted a comprehensive inspection of fire facilities in over 1,700 apartment complexes in Incheon.

As a result, defective firefighting equipment, such as sprinkler malfunctions, were detected in over 140 complexes.

This is a special report by Lee Se-heum.

[Report]

The fire in the underground parking lot of Incheon, caused by an electric vehicle, resulted in over 800 vehicles being burned or scorched.

At that time, a night shift worker turned off the sprinkler, exacerbating the damage.

In response, the Incheon Fire Department conducted a thorough investigation of fire facilities in over 1,700 apartment complexes in Incheon over a period of three months.

[Ahn Seong-ho/Songdo Fire Station Fire Safety Investigation Team: "In the case of the sprinkler system, it is currently set to a standby operation rather than a wet system, right? (Yes, it is in standby operation.)"]

In particular, they focused on inspecting over 880 complexes that have underground parking lots and installed sprinklers.

Among the complexes targeted for intensive inspection, 144, or 16%, were found to have 'defects.'

There were also 70 complexes where the sprinklers were not functioning properly.

The Incheon Fire Department imposed fines of up to 2 million won for 11 cases, including sprinkler malfunctions and forced opening of fire doors.

Additionally, they issued corrective orders for over 230 cases, including malfunctions of detectors and sirens.

[Park Cheon-jun/Songdo Fire Station Fire Safety Investigation Chief: "If the fire facilities are deficient, we will issue corrective orders to address them. Depending on the situation, if the closure or blocking of fire facilities is confirmed, it may lead to criminal charges or fines, and administrative fines may also be imposed."]

On the other hand, in preparation for emergencies following the Incheon underground parking lot fire, some places have prepared suffocation blankets for extinguishing electric vehicles or installed thermal detection CCTV.

["It covers all areas without blind spots, right? (That's right. To monitor electric vehicles.) Did you change this recently? (Yes, we changed it this time.)"]

The National Fire Agency plans to strengthen surprise inspections of fire facilities, targeting underground parking lots in apartments and other areas, until February next year.

KBS News, Lee Se-heum.
이세흠
이세흠 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

에이태큼스 이어 대인 지뢰까지…“땅 한 뼘이라도 더”

에이태큼스 이어 대인 지뢰까지…“땅 한 뼘이라도 더”
러 대규모 공습 가능성…<br>주키이우 미국대사관 폐쇄

러 대규모 공습 가능성…주키이우 미국대사관 폐쇄
국정원 “김정은 3번째 방러 <br>가능성…북한군 러 공수여단 등 배속”

국정원 “김정은 3번째 방러 가능성…북한군 러 공수여단 등 배속”
남미 순방 마무리, 전방위 안보외교

남미 순방 마무리, 전방위 안보외교
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.