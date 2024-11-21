FTC orders AliExpress and Temu to revise unfair terms that disadvantage consumers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Chinese e-commerce companies AliExpress and Temu have avoided responsibility by claiming they are merely intermediaries in transactions.





The Fair Trade Commission(FTC) pointed out dozens of unfair terms that disadvantage consumers, and the two companies agreed to amend them.



Reporter Gye Hyun-woo has the details.



[Report]



A man emerges from a one-room apartment.



He returned in less than five minutes, but flames were rising inside the room.



A fan ordered from AliExpress a month and a half ago was identified as the problem.



[Mr. Kong: "The fan's power cord overloaded and caught fire, which also burned the laundry line. If I had just fallen asleep without going outside..."]



The cost for repairs, including wallpapering, amounted to 3 million won.



However, the seller denied responsibility and refused to compensate, while Ali, who facilitated the transaction, only refunded the product price.



[Mr. Kong: "(To AliExpress) I asked if they could take preliminary measures and later claim damages from the seller, but they said they would 'consider it.' (But) they just refunded and that was it."]



These are the terms of service for AliExpress and Temu.



It clearly states, "AliExpress.com is not responsible for any damages between the buyer and seller." "There is no obligation to intervene in disputes."



The FTC has determined that such terms from AliExpress and Temu, estimated to have around 10 million users, unfairly restrict consumer rights.



[Shin Yong-ho/Fair Trade Commission: "The terms broadly exclude responsibility and comprehensively limit the scope of damages, making them invalid. They must fulfill their duty of care as a good manager."]



A total of 47 unfair terms were pointed out, including clauses that allow for virtually unlimited collection and use of user information and stipulating that disputes will be governed by the courts of Hong Kong and Singapore.



Both AliExpress and Temu have agreed to voluntarily correct these issues.



They will assume responsibility based on intent and negligence and will comply with Korean law.



They also agreed to specifically limit the items collected for personal information.



This is KBS News, Gye Hyun-woo.



