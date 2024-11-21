News 9

FTC orders AliExpress and Temu to revise unfair terms that disadvantage consumers

입력 2024.11.21 (00:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Chinese e-commerce companies AliExpress and Temu have avoided responsibility by claiming they are merely intermediaries in transactions.


The Fair Trade Commission(FTC) pointed out dozens of unfair terms that disadvantage consumers, and the two companies agreed to amend them.

Reporter Gye Hyun-woo has the details.

[Report]

A man emerges from a one-room apartment.

He returned in less than five minutes, but flames were rising inside the room.

A fan ordered from AliExpress a month and a half ago was identified as the problem.

[Mr. Kong: "The fan's power cord overloaded and caught fire, which also burned the laundry line. If I had just fallen asleep without going outside..."]

The cost for repairs, including wallpapering, amounted to 3 million won.

However, the seller denied responsibility and refused to compensate, while Ali, who facilitated the transaction, only refunded the product price.

[Mr. Kong: "(To AliExpress) I asked if they could take preliminary measures and later claim damages from the seller, but they said they would 'consider it.' (But) they just refunded and that was it."]

These are the terms of service for AliExpress and Temu.

It clearly states, "AliExpress.com is not responsible for any damages between the buyer and seller." "There is no obligation to intervene in disputes."

The FTC has determined that such terms from AliExpress and Temu, estimated to have around 10 million users, unfairly restrict consumer rights.

[Shin Yong-ho/Fair Trade Commission: "The terms broadly exclude responsibility and comprehensively limit the scope of damages, making them invalid. They must fulfill their duty of care as a good manager."]

A total of 47 unfair terms were pointed out, including clauses that allow for virtually unlimited collection and use of user information and stipulating that disputes will be governed by the courts of Hong Kong and Singapore.

Both AliExpress and Temu have agreed to voluntarily correct these issues.

They will assume responsibility based on intent and negligence and will comply with Korean law.

They also agreed to specifically limit the items collected for personal information.

This is KBS News, Gye Hyun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • FTC orders AliExpress and Temu to revise unfair terms that disadvantage consumers
    • 입력 2024-11-21 00:29:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

Chinese e-commerce companies AliExpress and Temu have avoided responsibility by claiming they are merely intermediaries in transactions.


The Fair Trade Commission(FTC) pointed out dozens of unfair terms that disadvantage consumers, and the two companies agreed to amend them.

Reporter Gye Hyun-woo has the details.

[Report]

A man emerges from a one-room apartment.

He returned in less than five minutes, but flames were rising inside the room.

A fan ordered from AliExpress a month and a half ago was identified as the problem.

[Mr. Kong: "The fan's power cord overloaded and caught fire, which also burned the laundry line. If I had just fallen asleep without going outside..."]

The cost for repairs, including wallpapering, amounted to 3 million won.

However, the seller denied responsibility and refused to compensate, while Ali, who facilitated the transaction, only refunded the product price.

[Mr. Kong: "(To AliExpress) I asked if they could take preliminary measures and later claim damages from the seller, but they said they would 'consider it.' (But) they just refunded and that was it."]

These are the terms of service for AliExpress and Temu.

It clearly states, "AliExpress.com is not responsible for any damages between the buyer and seller." "There is no obligation to intervene in disputes."

The FTC has determined that such terms from AliExpress and Temu, estimated to have around 10 million users, unfairly restrict consumer rights.

[Shin Yong-ho/Fair Trade Commission: "The terms broadly exclude responsibility and comprehensively limit the scope of damages, making them invalid. They must fulfill their duty of care as a good manager."]

A total of 47 unfair terms were pointed out, including clauses that allow for virtually unlimited collection and use of user information and stipulating that disputes will be governed by the courts of Hong Kong and Singapore.

Both AliExpress and Temu have agreed to voluntarily correct these issues.

They will assume responsibility based on intent and negligence and will comply with Korean law.

They also agreed to specifically limit the items collected for personal information.

This is KBS News, Gye Hyun-woo.
계현우
계현우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

에이태큼스 이어 대인 지뢰까지…“땅 한 뼘이라도 더”

에이태큼스 이어 대인 지뢰까지…“땅 한 뼘이라도 더”
러 대규모 공습 가능성…<br>주키이우 미국대사관 폐쇄

러 대규모 공습 가능성…주키이우 미국대사관 폐쇄
국정원 “김정은 3번째 방러 <br>가능성…북한군 러 공수여단 등 배속”

국정원 “김정은 3번째 방러 가능성…북한군 러 공수여단 등 배속”
남미 순방 마무리, 전방위 안보외교

남미 순방 마무리, 전방위 안보외교
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.