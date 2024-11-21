Political tensions rise as Lee Jae-myung faces trial and additional indictment

News 9

[Anchor]

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, who has received a severe sentence and has been additionally indicted, criticized the government for being engrossed in political strife.

The People Power Party requested that the first trial verdict regarding Lee's charge of instructing perjury be broadcast live on Nov. 25.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun reports.

[Report]

Lee Jae-myung presided over the first Supreme Council meeting after the sixth indictment by the prosecution.

He urged the government not to abuse its power.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "At a time when we should be fully focused on improving livelihoods and revitalizing the economy, the government is instead preoccupied with political strife rather than governance."]

He then directly criticized the prosecution.

He mentioned Brazil's current President Lula, who was imprisoned on corruption charges but ultimately acquitted, stating that the prosecution indicted him without evidence.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(Regarding the corporate card or budget execution) it is highly likely that the governor was aware, this is the current stance of the prosecution..."]

Meanwhile, a written congratulatory message from Lee, delivered the day before the first trial verdict on the election law case, was made public today, sparking controversy.

In the message, Lee stated, "There is a saying that politicians walk on the edge of prison walls," emphasizing that it is inevitable to amend the current election law, which excessively restricts election campaigning.

This prompted the People Power Party to react strongly, questioning whether he dreams of an unprecedented act of abolishing laws aimed at punishing him.

[Song Young-hun/People Power Party Spokesperson: "It is deeply concerning that the leader, who shows no signs of being acquitted, is trying to change the law through 'self-serving interpretations.'"]

The People Power Party also submitted a request for live broadcasting to the court that will deliver the first trial verdict on Lee's charge of instructing perjury on Nov. 25.

[Joo Jin-woo/People Power Party Legal Advisory Committee Chair: "(If Lee Jae-myung) feels wronged, he should agree to the live broadcast for the sake of the public's right to know."]

Additionally, as previously announced, they launched a task force to prevent delays in Lee's trial.

PPP leader Han Dong-hoon stated, "Delayed justice is not justice," especially in election law trials, and promised thorough monitoring.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

