News 9

IMF lowers S. Korea's growth forecast amid export and demand concerns

입력 2024.11.21 (00:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The International Monetary Fund, IMF, has lowered its growth rate forecasts for South Korea for this year and next year.

This was attributed to sluggish domestic demand this year and external uncertainties next year.

There are particular concerns that export momentum may decline.

Reporter Kim Jin-hwa has the story.

[Report]

Samsung Electronics reported third-quarter results below market expectations in the semiconductor sector.

After the U.S. presidential election, its stock price fell to the 40,000 won range for the first time in four years and five months.

[Joo Won/Director of Hyundai Research Institute: "(The main) export item is memory semiconductors, and it seems that the memory semiconductor cycle is now heading downward."]

The domestic semiconductor production, which had been on an upward trend, recorded a decline for the first time in 14 months, indicating that the industry outlook is becoming uncertain.

With semiconductors, which account for 22% of total exports, stalling, the export growth rate, which had been above 10%, slowed to 4.6% last month.

The IMF, which assessed the overall Korean economy over the past two weeks, also focused on this aspect.

It stated that exports have primarily driven Korean growth and lowered next year's growth rate from previous forecasts.

[Rahul Anand/Head of IMF Korea Mission: "However, uncertainties around the outlook remain high and the risks are tilted to the downside."]

It also suggested that breakthroughs should be sought in exports.

[Rahul Anand/Head of IMF Korea Mission: "The other policy measure could be to look at diversifying exports not only in terms of destinations that's important but also diversification from manufacturing to services."]

The IMF has also revised this year's growth rate down by 0.3 percentage points due to sluggish domestic demand.

This highlights the 'double whammy' facing our economy, where the strength of exports that had been boosting the economy is weakening amid prolonged domestic recession.

The IMF mentioned that rapid aging and technological changes such as the emergence of artificial intelligence are environmental changes that Korea faces, emphasizing the need for strong economic policies above all.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • IMF lowers S. Korea's growth forecast amid export and demand concerns
    • 입력 2024-11-21 00:33:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

The International Monetary Fund, IMF, has lowered its growth rate forecasts for South Korea for this year and next year.

This was attributed to sluggish domestic demand this year and external uncertainties next year.

There are particular concerns that export momentum may decline.

Reporter Kim Jin-hwa has the story.

[Report]

Samsung Electronics reported third-quarter results below market expectations in the semiconductor sector.

After the U.S. presidential election, its stock price fell to the 40,000 won range for the first time in four years and five months.

[Joo Won/Director of Hyundai Research Institute: "(The main) export item is memory semiconductors, and it seems that the memory semiconductor cycle is now heading downward."]

The domestic semiconductor production, which had been on an upward trend, recorded a decline for the first time in 14 months, indicating that the industry outlook is becoming uncertain.

With semiconductors, which account for 22% of total exports, stalling, the export growth rate, which had been above 10%, slowed to 4.6% last month.

The IMF, which assessed the overall Korean economy over the past two weeks, also focused on this aspect.

It stated that exports have primarily driven Korean growth and lowered next year's growth rate from previous forecasts.

[Rahul Anand/Head of IMF Korea Mission: "However, uncertainties around the outlook remain high and the risks are tilted to the downside."]

It also suggested that breakthroughs should be sought in exports.

[Rahul Anand/Head of IMF Korea Mission: "The other policy measure could be to look at diversifying exports not only in terms of destinations that's important but also diversification from manufacturing to services."]

The IMF has also revised this year's growth rate down by 0.3 percentage points due to sluggish domestic demand.

This highlights the 'double whammy' facing our economy, where the strength of exports that had been boosting the economy is weakening amid prolonged domestic recession.

The IMF mentioned that rapid aging and technological changes such as the emergence of artificial intelligence are environmental changes that Korea faces, emphasizing the need for strong economic policies above all.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.
김진화
김진화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

에이태큼스 이어 대인 지뢰까지…“땅 한 뼘이라도 더”

에이태큼스 이어 대인 지뢰까지…“땅 한 뼘이라도 더”
러 대규모 공습 가능성…<br>주키이우 미국대사관 폐쇄

러 대규모 공습 가능성…주키이우 미국대사관 폐쇄
국정원 “김정은 3번째 방러 <br>가능성…북한군 러 공수여단 등 배속”

국정원 “김정은 3번째 방러 가능성…북한군 러 공수여단 등 배속”
남미 순방 마무리, 전방위 안보외교

남미 순방 마무리, 전방위 안보외교
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.