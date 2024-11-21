Son Heung-min scores 51st goal, hints at national team retirement goals
In the third qualifying match of the North and Central America World Cup against Palestine, Son Heung-min scored his 51st goal, moving up to second place in the all-time A-match scoring rankings.
Disheartened by the inability to defeat Palestine, which was considered a weaker team, Son Heung-min unexpectedly mentioned conditions for his retirement from the national team.
This is reporter Son Ki-seong.
[Report]
While the uneven field was at fault, the South Korean national football team was dragged down by Palestine due to a ridiculous backpass mistake by Kim Min-jae.
Son Heung-min's 51st A-match goal, created by a perfect triangular pass from Lee Myung-jae and Lee Jae-sung, brought not just excitement but also a sense of relief.
[Nam Hyun-jong/KBS Announcer: "Son Heung-min scores~~~ The resilient captain, the dignity of a leader! Surpassing coach Hwang Sun-hong, now with 51 goals!"]
In the all-time scoring rankings for the national team, Son Heung-min is now chasing Cha Bum-kun by 7 goals while pushing coach Hwang Sun-hong down to third place.
Even after ranking second as Korea's top scorer, Son Heung-min remained indifferent about his personal achievements.
[Son Heung-min/South Korean National Team: "I don't think about various records as something important right now. I tend to think a lot about how I can contribute to the team through my plays, actions, and performance."]
After being caught offside in the second half and failing to score an additional goal, Son Heung-min's nerves were briefly on edge as the match ended in a draw.
Having scored 10 goals for the national team this year alone, captain Son Heung-min vowed to create a team that he is 100% satisfied with before his retirement.
[Son Heung-min/South Korean National Team: "(I felt) we showed a performance that was 2-3% lacking, but if we can gradually fill those gaps, I hope that when I leave the national team, I can retire having created a team that I am 100% satisfied with."]
This is Son Ki-seong from KBS News.
입력 2024-11-21 00:33:57
수정2024-11-21 00:34:17
