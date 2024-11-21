Hong Myung-bo's team's ups and downs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The national football team has completed its schedule for the year after the match against Palestine.



After many ups and downs, the tumultuous time of Hong Myung-bo's team has been summarized by reporter Lee Seong-hoon.



[Report]



Hong Myung-bo, who officially took over as the head coach of the national team following Klinsmann.



From the beginning, he faced fierce criticism from fans over the fairness of the selection process.



["Chung Mong-gyu out! Chung Mong-gyu out!"]



Amidst numerous jeers, the team started the third round of World Cup qualifiers in North and Central America with uncertainty.



In the home game against Palestine, they had a dull 0-0 draw, and even Kim Min-jae had a conflict with the Red Devils cheering squad.



[Kim Min-jae: "I think I was wrong in my actions and I am reflecting on it."]



The disorganized national team found some relief with a victory in Oman, where Son Heung-min contributed 1 goal and 2 assists.



They then defeated Jordan, Iraq, and Kuwait in succession, gradually finding stability with four consecutive wins.



In particular, the growth of young players like Bae Jun-ho, Oh Hyeon-gyu, and Oh Se-hun showed hope for Korean football.



However, the team, which was finding stability, showed signs of insecurity again in the match against Palestine.



Although they left some regrets in their last game of the year, the national team finished a tumultuous year well, maintaining the top spot in Group B with 4 wins and 2 draws.



[Hong Myung-bo/Coach: "I think there are many areas that need to be developed further, and I believe we need to show better performances next year."]



Outside of the games, the calls for the resignation of Chung Mong-gyu, the president of the Football Association, and the negative perceptions towards Coach Hong remain unresolved issues.



KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.



