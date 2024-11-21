News 9

Hong Myung-bo's team's ups and downs

입력 2024.11.21 (00:33) 수정 2024.11.21 (00:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The national football team has completed its schedule for the year after the match against Palestine.

After many ups and downs, the tumultuous time of Hong Myung-bo's team has been summarized by reporter Lee Seong-hoon.

[Report]

Hong Myung-bo, who officially took over as the head coach of the national team following Klinsmann.

From the beginning, he faced fierce criticism from fans over the fairness of the selection process.

["Chung Mong-gyu out! Chung Mong-gyu out!"]

Amidst numerous jeers, the team started the third round of World Cup qualifiers in North and Central America with uncertainty.

In the home game against Palestine, they had a dull 0-0 draw, and even Kim Min-jae had a conflict with the Red Devils cheering squad.

[Kim Min-jae: "I think I was wrong in my actions and I am reflecting on it."]

The disorganized national team found some relief with a victory in Oman, where Son Heung-min contributed 1 goal and 2 assists.

They then defeated Jordan, Iraq, and Kuwait in succession, gradually finding stability with four consecutive wins.

In particular, the growth of young players like Bae Jun-ho, Oh Hyeon-gyu, and Oh Se-hun showed hope for Korean football.

However, the team, which was finding stability, showed signs of insecurity again in the match against Palestine.

Although they left some regrets in their last game of the year, the national team finished a tumultuous year well, maintaining the top spot in Group B with 4 wins and 2 draws.

[Hong Myung-bo/Coach: "I think there are many areas that need to be developed further, and I believe we need to show better performances next year."]

Outside of the games, the calls for the resignation of Chung Mong-gyu, the president of the Football Association, and the negative perceptions towards Coach Hong remain unresolved issues.

KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hong Myung-bo's team's ups and downs
    • 입력 2024-11-21 00:33:58
    • 수정2024-11-21 00:34:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

The national football team has completed its schedule for the year after the match against Palestine.

After many ups and downs, the tumultuous time of Hong Myung-bo's team has been summarized by reporter Lee Seong-hoon.

[Report]

Hong Myung-bo, who officially took over as the head coach of the national team following Klinsmann.

From the beginning, he faced fierce criticism from fans over the fairness of the selection process.

["Chung Mong-gyu out! Chung Mong-gyu out!"]

Amidst numerous jeers, the team started the third round of World Cup qualifiers in North and Central America with uncertainty.

In the home game against Palestine, they had a dull 0-0 draw, and even Kim Min-jae had a conflict with the Red Devils cheering squad.

[Kim Min-jae: "I think I was wrong in my actions and I am reflecting on it."]

The disorganized national team found some relief with a victory in Oman, where Son Heung-min contributed 1 goal and 2 assists.

They then defeated Jordan, Iraq, and Kuwait in succession, gradually finding stability with four consecutive wins.

In particular, the growth of young players like Bae Jun-ho, Oh Hyeon-gyu, and Oh Se-hun showed hope for Korean football.

However, the team, which was finding stability, showed signs of insecurity again in the match against Palestine.

Although they left some regrets in their last game of the year, the national team finished a tumultuous year well, maintaining the top spot in Group B with 4 wins and 2 draws.

[Hong Myung-bo/Coach: "I think there are many areas that need to be developed further, and I believe we need to show better performances next year."]

Outside of the games, the calls for the resignation of Chung Mong-gyu, the president of the Football Association, and the negative perceptions towards Coach Hong remain unresolved issues.

KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.
이성훈
이성훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

에이태큼스 이어 대인 지뢰까지…“땅 한 뼘이라도 더”

에이태큼스 이어 대인 지뢰까지…“땅 한 뼘이라도 더”
러 대규모 공습 가능성…<br>주키이우 미국대사관 폐쇄

러 대규모 공습 가능성…주키이우 미국대사관 폐쇄
국정원 “김정은 3번째 방러 <br>가능성…북한군 러 공수여단 등 배속”

국정원 “김정은 3번째 방러 가능성…북한군 러 공수여단 등 배속”
남미 순방 마무리, 전방위 안보외교

남미 순방 마무리, 전방위 안보외교
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.