News 9

Seoul subway union begins work-to-rule protest over restructuring plans

입력 2024.11.21 (00:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Following the Korea Railroad Corporation, the union of Seoul Metro, which operates the subway, has begun a so-called work-to-rule protest demanding the withdrawal of restructuring plans.

On the first day today (11.20), while some trains were delayed, there was no major disruptions.

Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

First day of the Seoul Metro union's 'work-to-rule operation,' strictly adhering to stop times.

In the early morning, citizens hurriedly move about.

Although there was no major chaos, some train operations were delayed by about 5 to 10 minutes, causing inconvenience to citizens.

[Lee Sang-hoon/Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province: "It seems that the interval between trains has increased by more than 5 minutes, and the subway seems to have been more congested than usual."]

The railroad corporation's union has also been conducting a work-to-rule protest since Nov. 18.

[Subway Announcement: "Some electric trains are delayed due to the nationwide railroad union's work-to-rule action."]

As a result, the congestion level in sections operated jointly by the Seoul Metro and Korea Railroad Corporation has increased.

[Choi Jin-hyung/Yangcheon District, Seoul: "It seems to be the delays and being late."]

The Seoul Metro union is demanding wage increases, the withdrawal of restructuring plans, and the cessation of the introduction of the 'one-person operation system' on subway line 2.

[Kim Won-young/Policy Director, Seoul Metro Union/Nov. 20: "We are demanding the withdrawal of reckless and dangerous reforms that not only severely worsen working conditions but also threaten public safety..."]

The union plans to increase pressure through the protests and has warned of a general strike starting on Dec. 6 if negotiations fail.

The second and third unions of the Seoul Metro are also going through procedures for collective action.

Both labor and management have expressed a willingness to negotiate, but they have not been able to narrow their differences on the issues, making congestion during commuting unavoidable for the time being.

This is KBS News Kim Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Seoul subway union begins work-to-rule protest over restructuring plans
    • 입력 2024-11-21 00:44:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

Following the Korea Railroad Corporation, the union of Seoul Metro, which operates the subway, has begun a so-called work-to-rule protest demanding the withdrawal of restructuring plans.

On the first day today (11.20), while some trains were delayed, there was no major disruptions.

Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

First day of the Seoul Metro union's 'work-to-rule operation,' strictly adhering to stop times.

In the early morning, citizens hurriedly move about.

Although there was no major chaos, some train operations were delayed by about 5 to 10 minutes, causing inconvenience to citizens.

[Lee Sang-hoon/Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province: "It seems that the interval between trains has increased by more than 5 minutes, and the subway seems to have been more congested than usual."]

The railroad corporation's union has also been conducting a work-to-rule protest since Nov. 18.

[Subway Announcement: "Some electric trains are delayed due to the nationwide railroad union's work-to-rule action."]

As a result, the congestion level in sections operated jointly by the Seoul Metro and Korea Railroad Corporation has increased.

[Choi Jin-hyung/Yangcheon District, Seoul: "It seems to be the delays and being late."]

The Seoul Metro union is demanding wage increases, the withdrawal of restructuring plans, and the cessation of the introduction of the 'one-person operation system' on subway line 2.

[Kim Won-young/Policy Director, Seoul Metro Union/Nov. 20: "We are demanding the withdrawal of reckless and dangerous reforms that not only severely worsen working conditions but also threaten public safety..."]

The union plans to increase pressure through the protests and has warned of a general strike starting on Dec. 6 if negotiations fail.

The second and third unions of the Seoul Metro are also going through procedures for collective action.

Both labor and management have expressed a willingness to negotiate, but they have not been able to narrow their differences on the issues, making congestion during commuting unavoidable for the time being.

This is KBS News Kim Min-kyung.
김민경
김민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

에이태큼스 이어 대인 지뢰까지…“땅 한 뼘이라도 더”

에이태큼스 이어 대인 지뢰까지…“땅 한 뼘이라도 더”
러 대규모 공습 가능성…<br>주키이우 미국대사관 폐쇄

러 대규모 공습 가능성…주키이우 미국대사관 폐쇄
국정원 “김정은 3번째 방러 <br>가능성…북한군 러 공수여단 등 배속”

국정원 “김정은 3번째 방러 가능성…북한군 러 공수여단 등 배속”
남미 순방 마무리, 전방위 안보외교

남미 순방 마무리, 전방위 안보외교
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.