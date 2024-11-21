Seoul subway union begins work-to-rule protest over restructuring plans

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Following the Korea Railroad Corporation, the union of Seoul Metro, which operates the subway, has begun a so-called work-to-rule protest demanding the withdrawal of restructuring plans.



On the first day today (11.20), while some trains were delayed, there was no major disruptions.



Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the story.



[Report]



First day of the Seoul Metro union's 'work-to-rule operation,' strictly adhering to stop times.



In the early morning, citizens hurriedly move about.



Although there was no major chaos, some train operations were delayed by about 5 to 10 minutes, causing inconvenience to citizens.



[Lee Sang-hoon/Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province: "It seems that the interval between trains has increased by more than 5 minutes, and the subway seems to have been more congested than usual."]



The railroad corporation's union has also been conducting a work-to-rule protest since Nov. 18.



[Subway Announcement: "Some electric trains are delayed due to the nationwide railroad union's work-to-rule action."]



As a result, the congestion level in sections operated jointly by the Seoul Metro and Korea Railroad Corporation has increased.



[Choi Jin-hyung/Yangcheon District, Seoul: "It seems to be the delays and being late."]



The Seoul Metro union is demanding wage increases, the withdrawal of restructuring plans, and the cessation of the introduction of the 'one-person operation system' on subway line 2.



[Kim Won-young/Policy Director, Seoul Metro Union/Nov. 20: "We are demanding the withdrawal of reckless and dangerous reforms that not only severely worsen working conditions but also threaten public safety..."]



The union plans to increase pressure through the protests and has warned of a general strike starting on Dec. 6 if negotiations fail.



The second and third unions of the Seoul Metro are also going through procedures for collective action.



Both labor and management have expressed a willingness to negotiate, but they have not been able to narrow their differences on the issues, making congestion during commuting unavoidable for the time being.



This is KBS News Kim Min-kyung.



