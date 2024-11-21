Sports Ethics Center concluds Chairman Chung Mong-gyu guilty of neglect of duty

동영상 고정 취소

The Sports Ethics Center(SEC) has reported procedural flaws in the appointment process of coach Hong Myung-bo and has requested disciplinary action against Chung Mong-gyu, the chairman of the Korea Football Association.



The SEC, which began its investigation immediately after the appointment of coach Hong in July, pointed out Chairman Chung's neglect of duty and requested disciplinary action from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



They believe that the chairman, who oversees the association's operations, has violated his duty of diligence.



In particular, it was pointed out that the process of selecting coach Hong, which was taken over by Technical Director Lee Lim-saeng from the Chairman of the Strategy Strengthening Committee, was "groundless administration."



However, it was concluded that there was no evidence to confirm that coach Hong had improperly intervened or exerted influence in this process, resulting in a finding of no wrongdoing.



