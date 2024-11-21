Argentina tops qualifiers with Messi's assist

동영상 고정 취소

In the South American qualifiers, Argentina surged to the top by defeating Peru, with a fantastic scissor kick goal from Martínez following a brilliant dribble and pass from Messi.



Argentina struggled to break through Peru's defense, with Álvarez's shot hitting the left post among other missed opportunities.



The long-awaited goal came in the 10th minute of the second half, initiated by the feet of the football god, Messi.



After breaking through on the left side of the penalty area, Messi delivered a cross that Martínez finished with a picture-perfect left-footed half volley.



Home fans erupting in cheers, it's like a picture-perfect scene.



Argentina held on to this goal to secure a 1-0 victory, leading the South American qualifiers with 8 wins, 1 draw, and 3 losses.



