Gyeonggi cities oppose exclusion of southern metro rail project

Last year, the Gyeonggi Province and the mayors of four cities agreed to jointly promote the Gyeonggi Southern Metropolitan Railway Network project.



However, recently, Gyeonggi Province excluded the project from the priority review list for inclusion in the '5th National Railway Network Construction Plan,' prompting strong opposition from the related local governments.



Kim Min-ah reports.



[Report]



In February of last year, the mayors of Gyeonggi Province and four cities decided to work together on the construction of the Gyeonggi Southern Metropolitan Railway Network.



This project involves a double-track electric railway approximately 50.7 km long, connecting Seoul's Sports Complex Station to Seongnam, Yongin, Suwon, and Hwaseong, with a cost-benefit ratio of 1.2, indicating its feasibility.



At that time, Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon showed a strong commitment to the joint promotion.



[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Province Governor/Feb. 2023: "We need to work together across party lines and regions to strengthen our efforts regionally. I will take the lead."]



However, the project, which seemed to be progressing smoothly, was recently excluded from the priority review list submitted by Gyeonggi Province to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport for the '5th National Railway Network Plan.'



Instead, Gyeonggi Province reportedly prioritized three line proposals, including the establishment and extension of the GTX, which is a promise made by Governor Kim.



Seongnam City held a press conference and criticized Gyeonggi Province for this decision.



[Shin Sang-jin/Mayor of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province: "Not recommending the Gyeonggi Southern Metropolitan Railway project to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is an act that tramples on the wishes of 4.2 million citizens from the four cities and turns a blind eye to them. We urge you to change the priorities and prepare measures to submit to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport."]



Yongin City also criticized Gyeonggi Province for including the GTX line proposal in the priority list without disclosing the economic feasibility study results, calling it irresponsible.



[Lee Sang-il/Mayor of Yongin, Gyeonggi Province: "Shouldn't the residents of the province and the citizens of the four cities be allowed to compare the Gyeonggi Southern Metropolitan Railway project with the three railway projects proposed by Governor Kim Dong-yeon?"]



These local governments are demanding a meeting with Governor Kim, but Gyeonggi Province is reportedly not providing a clear response.



KBS News, Kim Min-ah.



