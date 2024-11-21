Heungkuk Life secures 8th straight win with stellar team performance

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The leading team in women's professional volleyball, Heungkuk Life, achieved victory against Jung Kwan Jang, marking their eighth consecutive win since the start of the season.



With the problem-solving ability of ace Kim Yeon-koung, timely serves, and diving defense, there are reasons for the team's success.



Reporter Park Jumi reports.



[Report]



Despite the absence of key player Mega from Jung Kwan Jang due to injury, Heungkuk Life fell behind 5 to 1 in the early stages of the match.



However, Fitzi's serve jolted the teammates awake.



Heungkuk Life regained momentum and quickly succeeded in turning the game around, even creating a highlight moment.



Although the serve reception was not executed properly, they sprinted to the end of the court to save the ball and ultimately scored with a block.



Heungkuk Life took the first set with serves and blocks, and in the second set, they pressured Jung Kwan Jang with solid defense.



Sharp serves landed precisely in the corners of the opponent's court, and Kim Yeon-koung, who shines as the top attacker, remained formidable as ever.



As can be seen from the expressions of the players on the court, there was an atmosphere where everything seemed to go right.



Eventually, setter Lee Ko-eun also joined in on the scoring.



In the tightly contested final moments of the third set, tied at 21-21, Kim Yeon-koung, as the ace, scored consecutively, sealing the eighth consecutive win.



[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life: "There was some confusion at the beginning since Mega wasn't playing, but I'm glad we were able to finish well."]



Heungkuk Life is transforming into a perfect team that excels in both offense and defense.



Having not lost a single match since the start of the season, Heungkuk Life will challenge for their ninth consecutive win against Hyundai E&C on Sunday.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



