Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan to reopen in 2031 as open-air stadium

Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium, the second oldest baseball stadium following Jamsil Stadium, is set to be transformed into an open-air stadium, rather than a dome stadium, starting in 2031.



Sajik Stadium, known for its enthusiastic fans who can turn the venue into a large karaoke spot during baseball games, will be reconstructed into an open-air stadium with a capacity of 21,000 seats in 2031.



A total of 300 billion won is expected to be invested, with the new structure being twice the size of the current one, featuring two underground floors and four above-ground floors.



To minimize noise and light pollution, the project will adopt a 'downfield' method to lower the height of the stadium. Starting in 2028, when construction begins, a temporary stadium will be created by renovating the Asiad Main Stadium over the next three years.



