[News Today] “KIM JONG-UN MAY VISIT RUSSIA”
[LEAD]
The National Intelligence Service suggests another possible visit to Russia by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Deployed North Korean troops have joined Russian paratrooper and marine units, and it's also been found that some are already engaged in combat.
[REPORT]
Russian president Vladimir Putin had an unscheduled meeting on November 4th with North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui.
Vladimir Putin/ Russian president (Nov. 4)
Today is Russia's holiday. It's good tradition to meet a friend on this day.
South Korea's National Intelligence Service reported this meeting to the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee as something more than protocol.
Lee Sung-kweun/ Intelligence Committee (PPP)
N. Korea's effort to meet Putin was noticeable, given that Choe extended her stay for a day or two. Important issues were likely discussed.
The South Korean intelligence agency also mentioned that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may visit Russia.
Driven by unprecedented relations between North Korea and Russia, Kim could make his third trip to Russia, following his 2019 and 2023 trips.
Meanwhile, North Korean troops sent to Russia are believed to have completed adjustment training and deployed to the battleground in Kursk in late October.
The NIS reported that they were placed with the Russian air calvary brigade or the marines to be trained in military tactics and drone response. Some are believed to have already fought in battle.
The South Korean spy agency warned, however, that there is much conflicting information about North Koreans captured or killed in action that accurate facts are still being sorted out.
The NIS also confirmed that North Korea had exported 170-millimeter self-propellant artilleries and 240-millimeter multiple rocket launchers to Russia, and added that North Korean soldiers were very likely to have been sent to Russia to operate those weapons.
Park Sun-won/ Intelligence Committee (DP)
If the war is prolonged, Russia would depend more on N. Korea. They are likely to hand over even highly classified technologies.
The NIS reported that they're monitoring closely what kind of weapons or technologies North Korea is to receive from Russia.
입력 2024-11-21
- 수정2024-11-21 16:40:11
