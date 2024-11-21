[News Today] HANNI’S BULLYING CASE DISMISSED

입력 2024-11-21 16:39:32 수정 2024-11-21 16:40:39 News Today





[LEAD]

We've been reporting about NewJeans member Hanni facing ostracism issues with her agency. Two months later, the Ministry of Employment and Labor reached a final decision. The ministry found that as an entertainer, Hanni is not an employee under the Labor Standards Act. Therefore, 'workplace harassment' does not apply.



[REPORT]

In September, K-pop girl group NewJeans raised allegations of workplace ostracism during a YouTube broadcast.



Hanni / NewJeans member (Sept., YouTube broadcast)

A manager of a different group told its members to ignore me within earshot.



After watching the clip, fans questioned workplace bullying and requested a probe by the Labor Ministry. The dispute even carried over to a parliamentary audit.



Hanni / NewJeans member (Oct. 15, parl. audit)

I was told that nothing can be done because there's no proof.



Kim Ju-young / ADOR CEO (Oct. 15, parl. audit)

There are conflicting claims.



A labor ministry office which reviewed the petition has now closed the case after two months.



It said that after examining the terms of contract, Hanni can't be seen as a worker but a party to the contract who's on equal grounds with the company. It said therefore a workplace harassment charge does not apply.



The office also pointed out that Hanni can freely express her opinion regarding her activities and is not subject to corporate rules such as ones relating to employment.



Regarding her income, the office said that is more like a profit distribution than wage and cited the fact that she pays a business income tax not an earned income tax.



But some critics argue that despite the exclusive contract, since it actually takes a considerable time for entertainers to be in equal standing with the company, aspects of their labor should be more extensivly acknowledged.



Kim Jong-jin / Director, Korea Worker Institute

How to apply the law for artists, freelancers requires consideration. Application should be more proactive especially regarding workplace bullying.



The ministry said that after consulting with related agencies, it will conduct a survey on workplace bullying involving those working in the art sector.