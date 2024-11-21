News Today

[News Today] PRES. OFFICIAL SELECTION MEDDLING

입력 2024.11.21 (16:39) 수정 2024.11.21 (16:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
KBS has verified that the detained Myung Tae-kyun said he had influenced the recruitment of a presidental office official through the President and the first lady. Myung's claims also cover other high-ranking appointments, including a presidential candidate's chief of staff. Here's more.

[REPORT]
Last month when a probe was looking into the president and first lady's alleged interference in candidate nominations, political broker Myung Tae-kyun suggested in a dinner that he had exerted influence on the recruitment of a presidential official during the formation of the Yoon administration two years ago.

It is a man identified only as 'A', an aide to a former lawmaker who passed the bar exam the same year as President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Myung-acquaintance conversation (Last month)
I spoke of him to the president, adding that they had passed the bar exam the same year. So the president told Chang Jae-won to take care of him.

Myung said that as he had informed 'A' of his phone call with First Lady Kim Keon-hee, 'A' expressed surprise.

Myung-acquaintance conversation (Last month)
So I called the first lady right away. 'A' said, 'Wow, it's like a movie', adding, 'How can you call her?'

Myung said that the president had taken care of 'A' through former lawmaker Chang Je-won.

As someone who was seen close to the president, Chang was then chief of staff for the president-elect.

Myung-acquaintance conversation (Last month)
The president would've taken care of him. He would've told Chang Je-won about him. He works at the presidential office.

This sounds smiliar to Myung's previous claims that he had influenced high-ranking personnel decisions, such as preventing Rep. Yoon Han-hong from becoming the then presidential candidate's chief of staff.

It has been found that 'A' worked at the presidential transition team and then served as a level-four official at the presidential office until recently.

Although he acknowledged his acquaintance with Myung, 'A' denied the allegations regarding Myung's role, saying that he had been picked in recognition of the contribution he made during the presidential election campaign.

Chang Je-won also denied the allegation to reporters explaining that he had selected 'A', since he had known him from the time he was a lawmaker. He further clarified, there was no direction given by the president or the first lady.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] PRES. OFFICIAL SELECTION MEDDLING
    • 입력 2024-11-21 16:39:40
    • 수정2024-11-21 16:40:47
    News Today

[LEAD]
KBS has verified that the detained Myung Tae-kyun said he had influenced the recruitment of a presidental office official through the President and the first lady. Myung's claims also cover other high-ranking appointments, including a presidential candidate's chief of staff. Here's more.

[REPORT]
Last month when a probe was looking into the president and first lady's alleged interference in candidate nominations, political broker Myung Tae-kyun suggested in a dinner that he had exerted influence on the recruitment of a presidential official during the formation of the Yoon administration two years ago.

It is a man identified only as 'A', an aide to a former lawmaker who passed the bar exam the same year as President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Myung-acquaintance conversation (Last month)
I spoke of him to the president, adding that they had passed the bar exam the same year. So the president told Chang Jae-won to take care of him.

Myung said that as he had informed 'A' of his phone call with First Lady Kim Keon-hee, 'A' expressed surprise.

Myung-acquaintance conversation (Last month)
So I called the first lady right away. 'A' said, 'Wow, it's like a movie', adding, 'How can you call her?'

Myung said that the president had taken care of 'A' through former lawmaker Chang Je-won.

As someone who was seen close to the president, Chang was then chief of staff for the president-elect.

Myung-acquaintance conversation (Last month)
The president would've taken care of him. He would've told Chang Je-won about him. He works at the presidential office.

This sounds smiliar to Myung's previous claims that he had influenced high-ranking personnel decisions, such as preventing Rep. Yoon Han-hong from becoming the then presidential candidate's chief of staff.

It has been found that 'A' worked at the presidential transition team and then served as a level-four official at the presidential office until recently.

Although he acknowledged his acquaintance with Myung, 'A' denied the allegations regarding Myung's role, saying that he had been picked in recognition of the contribution he made during the presidential election campaign.

Chang Je-won also denied the allegation to reporters explaining that he had selected 'A', since he had known him from the time he was a lawmaker. He further clarified, there was no direction given by the president or the first lady.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

군 검찰, 항명 혐의 박정훈 대령에 징역 3년 구형 …“군 기강 악영향”

군 검찰, 항명 혐의 박정훈 대령에 징역 3년 구형 …“군 기강 악영향”
우크라 공군 “러, 오늘 아침 <br>우크라에 ICBM 발사 등 공격”

우크라 공군 “러, 오늘 아침 우크라에 ICBM 발사 등 공격”
철도노조 다음 달 5일 ‘총파업’ 돌입…연말 ‘교통대란’ 우려

철도노조 다음 달 5일 ‘총파업’ 돌입…연말 ‘교통대란’ 우려
이재명 ‘위증교사’ 1심도 선고 생중계 불허…“법익 고려”

이재명 ‘위증교사’ 1심도 선고 생중계 불허…“법익 고려”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.