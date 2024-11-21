News Today

[News Today] SEWOL MEMORIAL TO BREAK GROUND

입력 2024.11.21 (16:39) 수정 2024.11.21 (16:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
A park commemorating the Sewol ferry tragedy, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, will begin construction this month. Located in Ansan, Gyeonggi-do Province, the park will include facilities for enshrining the victims and the residents as well.

[REPORT]
This is Hwarang amusement park in Ansan, Gyeonggido Province.

This empty lot covered in weeds will house a memorial space dedicated to the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster.

The establishment is tentatively named the 'April 16 life safety park'.

Ansan city held a meeting with residents to explain the project's progress and construction plans.

Lee Min-geun / Ansan mayor
It aims to be not only a memorial space but a comprehensive cultural venue to promote the value of life, safety and become a top class park.

The park project came to being under the Sewol special act in 2015. Groundbreaking has been delayed for several years and it's finally set to kick off later this month.

The total budget of 50.9 billion won(USD 36 million) will be mostly sourced from state and provincial funds. The park will include a memorial enshrinement facility, education center and a multipurpose hall.

Son Jin / Park designer
The enshrinement hall is at the south tip with an exhibit hall above. There's also a cafe.

Ansan city persuaded residents on creating a space of unity but those opposing the build protested in loud voices throughout the meeting or walked out.

Ansan resident/
Why does a charnel house need to be in the middle of an amusement park in the heart of Ansan.

Kim Young-nam / Hwarang safeguard committee
We are not opposing the construction but the location.

Residents who support the project also spoke up.

Ansan resident/
It's only reasonable to build a remembrance space where many of the victims families live. Supporting views must also be adhered to.

The envisioned park will conclude construction and open in the latter half of 2026.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] SEWOL MEMORIAL TO BREAK GROUND
    • 입력 2024-11-21 16:39:55
    • 수정2024-11-21 16:41:02
    News Today

[LEAD]
A park commemorating the Sewol ferry tragedy, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, will begin construction this month. Located in Ansan, Gyeonggi-do Province, the park will include facilities for enshrining the victims and the residents as well.

[REPORT]
This is Hwarang amusement park in Ansan, Gyeonggido Province.

This empty lot covered in weeds will house a memorial space dedicated to the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster.

The establishment is tentatively named the 'April 16 life safety park'.

Ansan city held a meeting with residents to explain the project's progress and construction plans.

Lee Min-geun / Ansan mayor
It aims to be not only a memorial space but a comprehensive cultural venue to promote the value of life, safety and become a top class park.

The park project came to being under the Sewol special act in 2015. Groundbreaking has been delayed for several years and it's finally set to kick off later this month.

The total budget of 50.9 billion won(USD 36 million) will be mostly sourced from state and provincial funds. The park will include a memorial enshrinement facility, education center and a multipurpose hall.

Son Jin / Park designer
The enshrinement hall is at the south tip with an exhibit hall above. There's also a cafe.

Ansan city persuaded residents on creating a space of unity but those opposing the build protested in loud voices throughout the meeting or walked out.

Ansan resident/
Why does a charnel house need to be in the middle of an amusement park in the heart of Ansan.

Kim Young-nam / Hwarang safeguard committee
We are not opposing the construction but the location.

Residents who support the project also spoke up.

Ansan resident/
It's only reasonable to build a remembrance space where many of the victims families live. Supporting views must also be adhered to.

The envisioned park will conclude construction and open in the latter half of 2026.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

군 검찰, 항명 혐의 박정훈 대령에 징역 3년 구형 …“군 기강 악영향”

군 검찰, 항명 혐의 박정훈 대령에 징역 3년 구형 …“군 기강 악영향”
우크라 공군 “러, 오늘 아침 <br>우크라에 ICBM 발사 등 공격”

우크라 공군 “러, 오늘 아침 우크라에 ICBM 발사 등 공격”
철도노조 다음 달 5일 ‘총파업’ 돌입…연말 ‘교통대란’ 우려

철도노조 다음 달 5일 ‘총파업’ 돌입…연말 ‘교통대란’ 우려
이재명 ‘위증교사’ 1심도 선고 생중계 불허…“법익 고려”

이재명 ‘위증교사’ 1심도 선고 생중계 불허…“법익 고려”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.