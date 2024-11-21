[News Today] SEWOL MEMORIAL TO BREAK GROUND

입력 2024-11-21 16:39:55 수정 2024-11-21 16:41:02 News Today





[LEAD]

A park commemorating the Sewol ferry tragedy, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, will begin construction this month. Located in Ansan, Gyeonggi-do Province, the park will include facilities for enshrining the victims and the residents as well.



[REPORT]

This is Hwarang amusement park in Ansan, Gyeonggido Province.



This empty lot covered in weeds will house a memorial space dedicated to the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster.



The establishment is tentatively named the 'April 16 life safety park'.



Ansan city held a meeting with residents to explain the project's progress and construction plans.



Lee Min-geun / Ansan mayor

It aims to be not only a memorial space but a comprehensive cultural venue to promote the value of life, safety and become a top class park.



The park project came to being under the Sewol special act in 2015. Groundbreaking has been delayed for several years and it's finally set to kick off later this month.



The total budget of 50.9 billion won(USD 36 million) will be mostly sourced from state and provincial funds. The park will include a memorial enshrinement facility, education center and a multipurpose hall.



Son Jin / Park designer

The enshrinement hall is at the south tip with an exhibit hall above. There's also a cafe.



Ansan city persuaded residents on creating a space of unity but those opposing the build protested in loud voices throughout the meeting or walked out.



Ansan resident/

Why does a charnel house need to be in the middle of an amusement park in the heart of Ansan.



Kim Young-nam / Hwarang safeguard committee

We are not opposing the construction but the location.



Residents who support the project also spoke up.



Ansan resident/

It's only reasonable to build a remembrance space where many of the victims families live. Supporting views must also be adhered to.



The envisioned park will conclude construction and open in the latter half of 2026.