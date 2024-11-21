Another recording of Myung claiming to have exerted influence over nomination released

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A recording has been released in which Myung Tae-kyun claims to have exerted influence over the nomination of Kim Jin-tae as the governor of Gangwon Province.



The prosecution has also begun investigations into various nomination allegations within the political sphere.



Continuing with our reporter Son Won-hyuk.



[Report]



The competition for the nomination of the Gangwon Province governor from the People Power Party ahead of the 2022 local elections.



Two months before the election, it was decided to exclude preliminary candidate Kim Jin-tae from the nomination due to past remarks.



[Kim Haing/Spokesperson for the People Power Party Nomination Management Committee at the time/April 2022: "It is meant to recommend a political reflection period (to candidate Kim Jin-tae)…."]



However, four days later, he was given another chance to compete in the primary.



Myung Tae-kyun claimed it was due to his influence.



[Call between Myung Tae-kyun and Kang Hye-kyung/April 2022: "I saved Kim Jin-tae. Someone who knows Kim Jin-tae said my name, and (the governor) jumped up saying, 'That person is my lifesaver'…"]



He also claimed to have been well aware of the internal situation of the Nomination Management Committee.



[Call between Myung Tae-kyun and his acquaintance/April 2022: "(In the Nomination Management Committee) out of 11 members, 3 said 'Kim Jin-tae should not be cut off,' and 8 said 'cut him off.' That's how it went."]



Governor Kim Jin-tae denied the allegations, stating that he obtained the opportunity for the primary through a hunger strike.



Myung was arrested on charges of intervening in the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun in the National Assembly by-elections held on the same day.



The prosecution has begun witness investigations in Seoul to verify this process.



It is reported that the investigation team is checking whether the committee members received contact from the presidential office.



Investigations into then-chairman Yoon Sang-hyun and party leader Lee Jun-seok are also likely.



Additionally, since there are claims that Myung exerted influence for candidate Oh Se-hoon in the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election and received money from associates, a comprehensive investigation into the political sphere seems inevitable.



This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk.



