News 9

Democratic Party pushes prosecutor impeachment over First Lady case

입력 2024.11.21 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party is again pushing forward with the impeachment of prosecutors, engaging in a public opinion campaign.

The targets are three individuals, including Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

The grounds for impeachment are the failure to prosecute the stock manipulation case involving First Lady Kim Keon-hee, which is considered a dereliction of duty.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the story.

[Report]

The Democratic Party has concluded that it will report the impeachment motion against three prosecutors at the National Assembly's plenary session scheduled for Nov. 28.

This marks the seventh impeachment motion against prosecutors since the 22nd National Assembly began.

[Noh Jong-myun/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "Many people are asking whether the report on the impeachment of prosecutors will be made on the 28th, and we have decided to proceed with the report."]

The prosecutors subject to impeachment are Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, Deputy Chief Prosecutor Cho Sang-won, and Chief Prosecutor Choi Jae-hoon of the Anti-Corruption Investigation Division 2, all of whom are involved in the decision not to prosecute Kim Keon-hee after the investigation into the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case.

The Democratic Party argues that their decision not to prosecute Kim constitutes a dereliction of duty and a violation of the obligation to maintain neutrality and dignity as public officials.

[Kang Yu-jung/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson/Oct. 20: "We will ensure the impeachment of accomplices like Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, and Chief Prosecutor Choi Jae-hoon, who delivered a free pass to the First Lady through a negligent investigation without conducting a single search."]

Once the impeachment motion is reported to the plenary session, it must be voted on within 24 to 72 hours.

Therefore, another plenary session must be held on the Nov. 29, the day after the report, in order to vote on the impeachment motion.

However, since the decision to hold the plenary session rests with the National Assembly Speaker, it is uncertain whether the session will take place then.

In addition, the Democratic Party insists that the amendment to the permanent special prosecutor rules and the plan for a national investigation into the 'Marine Corps member death incident' should also be voted on at the plenary session on Nov. 28.

The Democratic Party has passed impeachment motions against five government officials and public servants since the Yoon Suk Yeol administration began, but three of these have been dismissed by the Constitutional Court, and two are still pending.

Given that the impeachment of prosecutors is being pushed forward just ahead of the first trial of DP leader Lee Jae-myung for perjury, analysts suggest that the Democratic Party is highlighting the prosecutors' inadequate investigation into Kim Keon-hee as part of its public opinion campaign.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Democratic Party pushes prosecutor impeachment over First Lady case
    • 입력 2024-11-21 23:56:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Democratic Party is again pushing forward with the impeachment of prosecutors, engaging in a public opinion campaign.

The targets are three individuals, including Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

The grounds for impeachment are the failure to prosecute the stock manipulation case involving First Lady Kim Keon-hee, which is considered a dereliction of duty.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the story.

[Report]

The Democratic Party has concluded that it will report the impeachment motion against three prosecutors at the National Assembly's plenary session scheduled for Nov. 28.

This marks the seventh impeachment motion against prosecutors since the 22nd National Assembly began.

[Noh Jong-myun/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "Many people are asking whether the report on the impeachment of prosecutors will be made on the 28th, and we have decided to proceed with the report."]

The prosecutors subject to impeachment are Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, Deputy Chief Prosecutor Cho Sang-won, and Chief Prosecutor Choi Jae-hoon of the Anti-Corruption Investigation Division 2, all of whom are involved in the decision not to prosecute Kim Keon-hee after the investigation into the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case.

The Democratic Party argues that their decision not to prosecute Kim constitutes a dereliction of duty and a violation of the obligation to maintain neutrality and dignity as public officials.

[Kang Yu-jung/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson/Oct. 20: "We will ensure the impeachment of accomplices like Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, and Chief Prosecutor Choi Jae-hoon, who delivered a free pass to the First Lady through a negligent investigation without conducting a single search."]

Once the impeachment motion is reported to the plenary session, it must be voted on within 24 to 72 hours.

Therefore, another plenary session must be held on the Nov. 29, the day after the report, in order to vote on the impeachment motion.

However, since the decision to hold the plenary session rests with the National Assembly Speaker, it is uncertain whether the session will take place then.

In addition, the Democratic Party insists that the amendment to the permanent special prosecutor rules and the plan for a national investigation into the 'Marine Corps member death incident' should also be voted on at the plenary session on Nov. 28.

The Democratic Party has passed impeachment motions against five government officials and public servants since the Yoon Suk Yeol administration began, but three of these have been dismissed by the Constitutional Court, and two are still pending.

Given that the impeachment of prosecutors is being pushed forward just ahead of the first trial of DP leader Lee Jae-myung for perjury, analysts suggest that the Democratic Party is highlighting the prosecutors' inadequate investigation into Kim Keon-hee as part of its public opinion campaign.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.
김청윤
김청윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘위증교사’ 1심 사흘 앞으로…생중계 불허·보안 강화

‘위증교사’ 1심 사흘 앞으로…생중계 불허·보안 강화
민주당, 또 검사 탄핵 추진 …“28일 본회의 보고”

민주당, 또 검사 탄핵 추진 …“28일 본회의 보고”
국민의힘, “묻지마 탄핵쇼, <br>사당화 넘어 우상화”

국민의힘, “묻지마 탄핵쇼, 사당화 넘어 우상화”
“명태균 보고서 활용”…<br>여론조사 수사 박차

“명태균 보고서 활용”…여론조사 수사 박차
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.