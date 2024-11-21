Democratic Party pushes prosecutor impeachment over First Lady case

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party is again pushing forward with the impeachment of prosecutors, engaging in a public opinion campaign.



The targets are three individuals, including Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.



The grounds for impeachment are the failure to prosecute the stock manipulation case involving First Lady Kim Keon-hee, which is considered a dereliction of duty.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the story.



[Report]



The Democratic Party has concluded that it will report the impeachment motion against three prosecutors at the National Assembly's plenary session scheduled for Nov. 28.



This marks the seventh impeachment motion against prosecutors since the 22nd National Assembly began.



[Noh Jong-myun/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "Many people are asking whether the report on the impeachment of prosecutors will be made on the 28th, and we have decided to proceed with the report."]



The prosecutors subject to impeachment are Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, Deputy Chief Prosecutor Cho Sang-won, and Chief Prosecutor Choi Jae-hoon of the Anti-Corruption Investigation Division 2, all of whom are involved in the decision not to prosecute Kim Keon-hee after the investigation into the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case.



The Democratic Party argues that their decision not to prosecute Kim constitutes a dereliction of duty and a violation of the obligation to maintain neutrality and dignity as public officials.



[Kang Yu-jung/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson/Oct. 20: "We will ensure the impeachment of accomplices like Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, and Chief Prosecutor Choi Jae-hoon, who delivered a free pass to the First Lady through a negligent investigation without conducting a single search."]



Once the impeachment motion is reported to the plenary session, it must be voted on within 24 to 72 hours.



Therefore, another plenary session must be held on the Nov. 29, the day after the report, in order to vote on the impeachment motion.



However, since the decision to hold the plenary session rests with the National Assembly Speaker, it is uncertain whether the session will take place then.



In addition, the Democratic Party insists that the amendment to the permanent special prosecutor rules and the plan for a national investigation into the 'Marine Corps member death incident' should also be voted on at the plenary session on Nov. 28.



The Democratic Party has passed impeachment motions against five government officials and public servants since the Yoon Suk Yeol administration began, but three of these have been dismissed by the Constitutional Court, and two are still pending.



Given that the impeachment of prosecutors is being pushed forward just ahead of the first trial of DP leader Lee Jae-myung for perjury, analysts suggest that the Democratic Party is highlighting the prosecutors' inadequate investigation into Kim Keon-hee as part of its public opinion campaign.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



