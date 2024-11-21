PPP condemns DP's impeachment proposal targeting three prosecutors

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party for what they called a reckless impeachment show to save their leader Lee Jae-myung, labeling it as idolization of him.



They also pointed out that the Democratic Party is mobilizing its power in the National Assembly to lower the punishment level for the party leader regarding the election law amendment proposed by the Democratic Party.



Next, Lee Seung-jae reports.



[Report]



As the Democratic Party pushes for the impeachment of three prosecutors, the People Power Party accused them of venting their anger over the first trial guilty verdict against Lee Jae-myung, calling it an impeachment show and labeling them as impeachment addicts.



They criticized that instead of offering apologies and reflections as a public party, the Democratic Party is clinging to impeachment for political strife, which goes beyond personalizing the party to idolizing their leader Lee Jae-myung.



[Choo Kyung-ho/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "(If the impeachment is proposed) it will inevitably disrupt investigations and the maintenance of public order. Ultimately, they are trying to buy time to protect Lee Jae-myung."]



They also raised issues regarding the election law amendment proposed by the Democratic Party around the time of the first trial verdict for Lee Jae-myung regarding election law violations.



The amendment seeks to delete the crime of publicizing false facts under the election law and to raise the fine threshold for disqualification from 1 million won to 10 million won, all of which are related to the election law violation charges against Lee Jae-myung.



People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon criticized that they are trying to mobilize the National Assembly to lower the punishment for Lee Jae-myung.



If this amendment passes, the suspended sentence for Lee Jae-myung's first trial will be nullified as a dismissal ruling.



[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "The fact that such a bill was proposed can only be seen as a sycophantic law aimed at saving Lee Jae-myung, even if it means destroying the judicial system."]



However, the Democratic Party explained that the timing coinciding with the first trial verdict for Lee Jae-myung was purely coincidental.



The People Power Party also stated that they would investigate whether the support for Lee Jae-myung's legal fees using party funds within the party violates the Political Funds Act.



Additionally, they urged the National Election Commission to conduct an official investigation regarding allegations that the external organization "The Democratic Innovation Council," affiliated with the pro-Lee faction, provided transportation costs to participants of the rally in front of the court during Lee Jae-myung's first trial verdict on Nov. 15.



KBS News, Lee Seung-jae.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!