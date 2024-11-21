News 9

Lee's witness tampering verdict in four days; No live broadcast allowed

입력 2024.11.21 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello.

This is KBS 9 o'clock news.

The first trial verdict regarding Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, on the charge of instructing perjury will be announced four days later, next Monday.

The court has decided not to allow live broadcasting or filming again this time and will strengthen security measures.

Lee has filed an appeal today (Nov.21) against the prison sentence he received last week for violating election laws.

The first report is by reporter Lee Ho-jun.

[Report]

The first trial verdict on the charge of instructing perjury against Representative Lee Jae-myung will be held in four days.

He was indicted for claiming he was falsely accused in the so-called 'impersonation of a prosecutor' incident during the 2018 Gyeonggi Province governor election, and he is accused of requesting false testimony from witness Kim Jin-sung during the trial.

[Call between Lee Jae-myung and Kim Jin-sung/Dec. 24, 2018: "(Was there an understanding?) It would be best if you could say there was an understanding. Since he was actually a secretary."]

[Call between Lee Jae-myung and Kim Jin-sung/Dec. 24, 2018: "This is not to reconstruct the incident at that time."]

The prosecution sought a three-year prison sentence for Lee, stating at the sentencing hearing two months ago that he "instructed perjury to conceal a lie."

Lee's side argues that they only asked him to speak as it is and never requested perjury.

Previously, the court dismissed the arrest warrant requested for Lee in September of last year, stating there was no risk of evidence destruction, but indicated that the charge of instructing perjury "seems to be substantiated."

Additionally, Kim acknowledged his perjury in the previous trial.

This sentencing hearing will also not be available for live viewing, similar to the first trial verdict on the Public Election Act last week.

The court stated, "Considering the related legal interests and the progress of related cases," indicating that this is a measure to prevent confusion caused by live broadcasting.

Security and safety measures will be strengthened.

The court plans to close some entrance doors and increase the number of security personnel to enhance security checks.

It is expected that around 7,000 people will gather around the courthouse on the day of the verdict, and police personnel will be deployed in various locations.

Meanwhile, Lee has submitted an appeal to the court today against the first trial verdict of one year in prison with a two-year probation for violating election laws.

This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee's witness tampering verdict in four days; No live broadcast allowed
    • 입력 2024-11-21 23:56:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello.

This is KBS 9 o'clock news.

The first trial verdict regarding Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, on the charge of instructing perjury will be announced four days later, next Monday.

The court has decided not to allow live broadcasting or filming again this time and will strengthen security measures.

Lee has filed an appeal today (Nov.21) against the prison sentence he received last week for violating election laws.

The first report is by reporter Lee Ho-jun.

[Report]

The first trial verdict on the charge of instructing perjury against Representative Lee Jae-myung will be held in four days.

He was indicted for claiming he was falsely accused in the so-called 'impersonation of a prosecutor' incident during the 2018 Gyeonggi Province governor election, and he is accused of requesting false testimony from witness Kim Jin-sung during the trial.

[Call between Lee Jae-myung and Kim Jin-sung/Dec. 24, 2018: "(Was there an understanding?) It would be best if you could say there was an understanding. Since he was actually a secretary."]

[Call between Lee Jae-myung and Kim Jin-sung/Dec. 24, 2018: "This is not to reconstruct the incident at that time."]

The prosecution sought a three-year prison sentence for Lee, stating at the sentencing hearing two months ago that he "instructed perjury to conceal a lie."

Lee's side argues that they only asked him to speak as it is and never requested perjury.

Previously, the court dismissed the arrest warrant requested for Lee in September of last year, stating there was no risk of evidence destruction, but indicated that the charge of instructing perjury "seems to be substantiated."

Additionally, Kim acknowledged his perjury in the previous trial.

This sentencing hearing will also not be available for live viewing, similar to the first trial verdict on the Public Election Act last week.

The court stated, "Considering the related legal interests and the progress of related cases," indicating that this is a measure to prevent confusion caused by live broadcasting.

Security and safety measures will be strengthened.

The court plans to close some entrance doors and increase the number of security personnel to enhance security checks.

It is expected that around 7,000 people will gather around the courthouse on the day of the verdict, and police personnel will be deployed in various locations.

Meanwhile, Lee has submitted an appeal to the court today against the first trial verdict of one year in prison with a two-year probation for violating election laws.

This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.
이호준
이호준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘위증교사’ 1심 사흘 앞으로…생중계 불허·보안 강화

‘위증교사’ 1심 사흘 앞으로…생중계 불허·보안 강화
민주당, 또 검사 탄핵 추진 …“28일 본회의 보고”

민주당, 또 검사 탄핵 추진 …“28일 본회의 보고”
국민의힘, “묻지마 탄핵쇼, <br>사당화 넘어 우상화”

국민의힘, “묻지마 탄핵쇼, 사당화 넘어 우상화”
“명태균 보고서 활용”…<br>여론조사 수사 박차

“명태균 보고서 활용”…여론조사 수사 박차
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.