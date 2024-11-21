Lee's witness tampering verdict in four days; No live broadcast allowed

동영상 고정 취소

The first trial verdict regarding Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, on the charge of instructing perjury will be announced four days later, next Monday.



The court has decided not to allow live broadcasting or filming again this time and will strengthen security measures.



Lee has filed an appeal today (Nov.21) against the prison sentence he received last week for violating election laws.



The first report is by reporter Lee Ho-jun.



[Report]



The first trial verdict on the charge of instructing perjury against Representative Lee Jae-myung will be held in four days.



He was indicted for claiming he was falsely accused in the so-called 'impersonation of a prosecutor' incident during the 2018 Gyeonggi Province governor election, and he is accused of requesting false testimony from witness Kim Jin-sung during the trial.



[Call between Lee Jae-myung and Kim Jin-sung/Dec. 24, 2018: "(Was there an understanding?) It would be best if you could say there was an understanding. Since he was actually a secretary."]



[Call between Lee Jae-myung and Kim Jin-sung/Dec. 24, 2018: "This is not to reconstruct the incident at that time."]



The prosecution sought a three-year prison sentence for Lee, stating at the sentencing hearing two months ago that he "instructed perjury to conceal a lie."



Lee's side argues that they only asked him to speak as it is and never requested perjury.



Previously, the court dismissed the arrest warrant requested for Lee in September of last year, stating there was no risk of evidence destruction, but indicated that the charge of instructing perjury "seems to be substantiated."



Additionally, Kim acknowledged his perjury in the previous trial.



This sentencing hearing will also not be available for live viewing, similar to the first trial verdict on the Public Election Act last week.



The court stated, "Considering the related legal interests and the progress of related cases," indicating that this is a measure to prevent confusion caused by live broadcasting.



Security and safety measures will be strengthened.



The court plans to close some entrance doors and increase the number of security personnel to enhance security checks.



It is expected that around 7,000 people will gather around the courthouse on the day of the verdict, and police personnel will be deployed in various locations.



Meanwhile, Lee has submitted an appeal to the court today against the first trial verdict of one year in prison with a two-year probation for violating election laws.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



