S. Korea's Deputy Defense Minister criticizes Russia for using N. Korean youth as cannon fodder

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



At a meeting of defense leaders from 18 countries, including South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, voices condemning military cooperation between North Korea and Russia were raised.



Representatives from various countries, including South Korea, criticized the deployment of North Korean troops in front of the Russian representative, calling it a significant challenge.



Go Eun-hee reports.



[Report]



At the ASEAN Expanded Defense Ministers' Meeting, attended by defense leaders from 18 countries, South Korea's Deputy Minister of National Defense Kim Sun-ho condemned the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia as a military collusion.



Next to the Russian Deputy Minister of Defense, Deputy Minister Kim, seemingly determined, defined Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an illegal act and criticized the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, urging for an immediate withdrawal.



[Kim Sun-ho/South Korea's Deputy Minister of National Defense: "The deployment of North Korean troops is an act of collusion with Russia's illegal invasion, and it is an inhumane and anti-peace crime that uses North Korean youth as cannon fodder mercenaries."]



He suggested that the international community unite to prevent military collusion between North Korea and Russia, stating that North Korea would seek technology and funds from Russia in exchange for troop deployment to advance its nuclear and missile capabilities.



Representatives from member countries, including the U.S., Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, also unanimously condemned the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia as a significant challenge to the international community.



Following the main session, the issue of North Korean troop deployment was also addressed as a major agenda item in a meeting of five countries, including South Korea, the U.S., Japan, the Philippines, and Australia, where they reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation.



[Kim Yong-hyun/South Korea's Minister of National Defense: "Regarding the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, we agreed on a strong condemnation and that the international community will closely cooperate to respond firmly."]



The defense chiefs of South Korea and Japan held a separate meeting to closely cooperate in blocking military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, and they also agreed on the Japanese Defense Minister's visit to South Korea within the year.



This is KBS News Go Eun-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!